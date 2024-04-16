Hewlett Packard Enterprise achieves milestone in India: ‘Made in India’ servers unveiled ahead of schedule

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced that its “Made in India” servers are now being deployed at large scale to serve the growing demands of Indian customers ahead of schedule.

HPE unveiled its Make in India plan in July 2023, together with Indian manufacturer VVDN Technologies, and plans to manufacture approximately $1 billion worth of high-volume servers in the first five years of production.

In partnership with HPE, VVDN established its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Manesar, Haryana, in record time and it is now operational at full scale. Automation, control, and quality of manufacturing operations have been the top priorities for both companies over the past eight months while setting up production and testing capabilities. Designed to deliver exceptional value, these “Made in India” HPE servers cater to a wide range of applications and workloads, empowering Indian businesses and organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and drive competitive advantage in today’s digital landscape.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the government and the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY). Their vision in introducing the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program has been instrumental in encouraging OEMs like us to establish a manufacturing footprint in India,” said Som Satsangi SVP and managing director, at HPE India. “HPE remains committed to driving innovation, fostering local talent, and contributing to India’s economic growth.”

Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA) through surface mounted technology is one of the most technically complex and critical aspects of server manufacturing. The PCBA capability in India creates significant local value enhancement for the servers beyond just assembly and testing. This further strengthens the company’s ability to serve its government and public sector customers by being a trusted and preferred supplier.

“Our collaboration with HPE is a significant contribution towards India’s goal of becoming a global manufacturing powerhouse,” said Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies. “Together, we are establishing advanced manufacturing capabilities in India that reflect our commitment to local expertise and an Atmanirbhar Bharat (‘self-reliant India’).”

HPE’s plan to manufacture servers in India aligns with its broader objective of supply chain diversification and resiliency. The company is actively exploring opportunities to deepen localization by leveraging VVDN’s backward integration capability and expanding its portfolio of products manufactured from India.