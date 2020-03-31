How Technobind deploys its ‘use-case based’ approach to win the market

Read Article

TechnoBind, a specialist distributor focusing on data and associated domains, offers a hybrid distribution model placed synergistically between broad-based and niche distribution, to deliver high business value for its partners.

How is Technobind different?

Technobind’s GTM is the uniquely poised ‘use-case based’ approach which sets it differently, enabling it to achieve several feats.

“There are large volume distributors like who would deal in credit and logistics and they are very good at it. Then there are value-added distributors who offer differentiated services and solutions on the products they sell. However, even after that there remains a gap in the market which requires some special efforts to fill in. We have very well filled in the gap with our go-to-market strategies and hence carved out a strong and prominent niche for ourselves,” says Prashanth G J, CEO, TechnoBind.

Filling the market gap

There are vendors who expect distributors to deliver beyond credit and logistics like identifying partners (SIs, solution providers, resellers, etc.), training and enabling them and that is where value added distribution comes in. However, today there are new sets of expectations from the vendors which culminate into going even further the value-added distribution.

Today partners are multi-brand, and as smart businessmen would do, they sell what sells best. However, in case where new emerging technologies arrive in the market and need to be positioned, there is where the challenge lies. The distributor then goes ahead and ropes in the number of partners as required and then the vendor pitches the product to them. As the product is pitched, at that moment excitement is created within the partner community. But as the partners step out of the conference room after the enablement, they get engaged in several other things screaming for their attention and the wow-feeling keeps dipping and may eventually get fizzled out.

“What we have figured out is that beyond just doing the enablement, you need to create the mindshare of the partners,” stresses Prashanth.

The biggest strength of the partners is the customer-connect. “There is no one in the market who can replace that. While big partners may have 200 customer-connects, small partners can have 20 partner-connects, but that is the overwhelming value that he brings. The challenge now is how I can leverage that for my product line. The idea that whenever he goes to the customer, he has this technology in top of his mind has to be positioned well. The partner needs to have a clear understanding of how the technology is able to solve the problem,” says Prashanth. “We have perfected the art of the use-cases whereby we simply look out for the different business problems which the customers are facing and then identify which could be the best solutions that can help the customer solve their business problems. Accordingly, we put together solution architecture or reference architecture or sales docket. And also figure out which could be the customers to whom a certain business problem is applicable.

Business uniqueness

Thus, Technobind does not only restrict itself to running the partner through the technology enablement, but also puts forth to him the market opportunity that lies ahead. It goes a notch further in telling him not just what to sell but how to sell and that is a very significant effort.

“This way we have been successful in BSFI, e-Commerce, retail, pharmaceutical and several other areas. The approach has been similar, we identify a technology, solve the business problem, figure out who could be the tech customer, figure out to who this business problem is applicable, go back to our partner ecosystem, talk to them about this, and then we identify the partners who can lead us,” claims Prashanth.

Prashanth goes on to say that as the cloud is becoming a reality today, many traditional facets are going out of scheme of things for a distributor. “If he has to survive and thrive, he has to figure out innovate ways of doing business. The favourable factor that is playing on our side is that we do not have the burden of a legacy that we are forced to carry, because we are comparatively a new company.”

“Now with the way we have been doing our business, are completely successful? No, we may not be 100 per cent successful as there are a number of partners who want to engage with us, but are sceptical doing so terming us to be too unrealistic or impractical, but there are many others who are keen to try it out! And as they see value in us they will start completely aligning their businesses with us and that is how we are what we are today,” concludes Prashanth.