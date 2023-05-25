HP India launches new range of Laser printers

HP India introduced a new range of Laser printers, to empower businesses with smart printing solutions that are both efficient and high quality. Priced attractively, these affordable printers cater to the diverse printing needs of home, small & medium businesses (SMBs) that are looking to optimize their resources.

The new range of HP Laser 1008 single-function and 1188 multi-functional printers have been upgraded to deliver high print speeds that are compatible with easy mobile printing features such as Wi-Fi Direct. It offers compact designs that prioritize productivity and clutter-free environments, making it an ideal choice for small and medium-sized businesses.

“SMBs play a vital role in driving India’s economy, and technology has become a key factor in their success. Affordable printers are important for SMBs because they offer cost-effective, reliable, and efficient printing solutions that can help them improve productivity and streamline workflows”, said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market.

“We believe the latest HP Laser printers will enable them to achieve their printing goals with access to high-quality printing, while also keeping their expenses in check”, added Sunish.

The new range of Laser printers are built upon the success of the HP’s largest selling Laser printer 108/136 series. The new range of HP Laser SFP includes 1008A and 1008W, coupled with HP Laser MFP which includes 1188A, 1188W, 1188NW, 1188FNW. It offers an enhanced and improved user interface and easy to use plug-n-play set up.

Key benefits and features of the new HP Laser Printer range are:

Affordable Cost and High-Quality Output

Engineered for high-volume printing needs, the Laser range delivers cost-effective mono printing

Relying on high-performance laser, the printer produces sharp text, bold blacks, and crisp graphics

Tailored to suit your workspace

Compact, versatile and convenient printing solution for small spaces such as home offices or business setups

Print speed of up to 20 pages per minute with a processor speed of 600mhz for MFP and 400mhz for SFP

40-page automatic document feeder[iii] (ADF) on the 1188fnw to enjoy hands-free printing, scanning, copying, and faxing

Smart Experience

Powered with WiFi Direct, controlled using the best-in-class HP Smart app[iv].

Offers an easy and hassle-free setup, with an ability to print and scan directly from a mobile device[v]

Easily share resources and print with wireless and ethernet networking[vi]

Print with ease, even without network access, allowing for quick and simple printing from a range of devices, whether you’re at home or in the office[vii]

Pricing and availability