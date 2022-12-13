HP introduces Smart Tank Printers for Indian Homes and Micro Businesses

HP India has unveiled a new range of Smart Tank printers designed for the everyday printing needs of home users, micro and small businesses. In today’s hybrid world, home and small businesses in India are embracing technology for their digital transformation and they are looking for affordable, easy-to-use, and smart printing solutions. The HP Smart Tank 580 is available at INR: 18848/, another model HP Smart Tank 520 is priced at Rs 15980 wherein the entry level HP Smart Tank 210 is available at INR: 13326/- respectively.

To support emerging entrepreneurs and businesses, HP Smart Tank delivers an enhanced user experience with an intuitive and seamless set-up, smart features, and better connectivity – including self-healing Wi-Fi and mobility with Smart App and Smart Advance. HP’s new ink tank printers can also print up to 18,000 black pages or up to 6,000 colour pages with a pre-filled ink supply.

“Micro, small and medium enterprises are the growth engine of India’s economy, contributing about 30% of the country’s GDP. MSMEs are optimistic about the future and looking for smart technology solutions that will give them a competitive advantage,” said Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India Market. “HP’s Smart Tank is designed for small businesses, entrepreneur and people who print a lot at home and need a smarter, more connected printing experience at an affordable cost.”

Key benefits and features of the new HP Smart Tank Printer range are: