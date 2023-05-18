Huawei launches 6 partner alliances at Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023

Huawei kicked off its Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 in Shenzhen, bringing together over 1,200 of its partners from more than 10 countries and regions to explore ways to seek new growth and win the future. Huawei also hosted an APAC partners alliance launch ceremony during the event.

Asia-Pacific has long been an engine of global economic growth. As one of the most active regions in the global digital economy, Asia-Pacific has been a leader in digitalization and innovation initiatives. Huawei has more than 7,900 enterprise partners and more than 2,000 cloud partners in the Asia-Pacific region, and it seeks to cultivate an even stronger partner ecosystem here. Huawei has committed to increasing its investment in partnerships and incentives for partners. It hopes this will create greater value for customers, further promote the region’s digital economy development, and unleash digital productivity.

At the launch ceremony, Huawei launched six new partner alliances for the Asia-Pacific region, one each for the government, finance, electric power, and road, waterway, and port industries, as well as for the independent software vendor (ISV) and data center facility solution sectors. Over 70 partners from across Asia-Pacific attended this ceremony and pledged to continue cooperation and innovation in numerous domains. Their goal is to join hands to develop capabilities and seize opportunities from industrial digital transformation in the Asia-Pacific market.

David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, opened the event, saying, “Digital and intelligent transformation is creating waves that will sweep across the globe. Together, they will create a market space exceeding one trillion US dollars. Huawei wants to work with partners to seize these huge opportunities. For the Asia-Pacific market, we have designed unique partner development strategies for three major markets, namely the named account (NA) market, commercial market, and distribution business. This helps address their unique needs in a more targeted fashion. Both Huawei and our partners are dedicated to helping NAs go digital, accelerating the digitalization of SMEs, and exploring the blue ocean of the distribution business. During this process, we go all out to help each other succeed. We believe that Huawei can only succeed when our partners succeed. So, let’s work together to seize these opportunities and achieve shared growth.”

David Wang opening Huawei Asia Pacific Partners Conference 2023 with a keynote

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group, also spoke at this event, delivering the company’s five-year forecast for the Asia-Pacific region. Huawei expects to see its business in the region grow rapidly over the coming years, with partners contributing to 95% of the company’s revenue. These partners are also expected to take home 800 million US dollars a year just by selling Huawei products and services. Nicholas said that Huawei is also committed to helping these partners provide more valuable services to customers and achieve greater business returns.

At the conference’s Technical Innovation Summit, Huawei launched series of new products, solutions, digitalization tools, and partner support programs for the Asia-Pacific market. These include new flagship intelligent cloud-network products, all-flash products, and F5G products.

Huawei has operated in the Asia-Pacific market for over 20 years, and is dedicated to becoming a major contributor to the region’s digital economy. With an open mind and consistent cooperation strategy, Huawei will work side by side with all partners in the region, pursuing shared growth and success, and beginning a new chapter for a thriving digital economy in Asia-Pacific.