ICT Industry Veteran Manoj Chugh joins as Advisor to the Board at Cybersecurity firm Vehere

Vehere has announced that its Board of Directors has named veteran Information Technology expert and ICT industry leader, Manoj Chugh, as an Advisor to the Board. Manoj has served in leadership positions across some of the biggest tech companies and brings the best of management, leadership, operational and technical expertise to Vehere.

Commenting on the development, Praveen Jaiswal, Founder and Director, Vehere said “We are privileged to have Manoj join our Advisory Board and I am looking forward to working closely with him. His rich and wide experience across diverse business segments and unmatched technical expertise built over the years in the ICT industry will further accentuate our efforts to bring greater advancements to our existing product solutions portfolio and aid our global expansion plans”.

Manoj has close to four decades of experience in the IT Industry, across Systems Integration Businesses, High Tech Firms and Global IT Services. In his prior roles, he was the Regional President, APJ for EMC’s Global Accounts Program. He also served as the President for EMC’s Business in the SAARC Region and as the President of Cisco System’s business in this Region, amongst others. In his stellar career Manoj has led many technology businesses to a position of leadership. In the past, Manoj has also served as the Chairman of SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) India and has also been on the Executive Board of the American Chambers of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) for six years. Manoj is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, and is based in New Delhi, India.

Speaking about his association with Vehere, Manoj said, “With the growing complexities in network architecture and the ever-evolving security landscape, enterprises are increasingly looking for solutions that help them strengthen their security preparedness against emerging network and security risks. Vehere brings an integrated network and security-as-a-service platform that delivers tremendous value to its’ customers. I look forward to advising the leadership team as they take the organization to greater heights.

Vehere has been consistently ranked among the fastest-growing cyber situational awareness companies and has witnessed a steady uptick in business over the past years. Led by a team of world-class cybersecurity experts, Vehere’s solutions have been deployed across Governments, Businesses, and Continents.

