Yocket plans to expand its team by 300 employees

Read Article

Yocket, a Mumbai based edtech company has announced that it plans to expand its team size by 300 employees in 2021 as a part of its recruitment drive.

Out of the 300 employees, the company plans to hire 120 talented minds by the end of 2021 first quarters (FY 21-22). The rest of the hiring will be committed by the end of 2021. Yocket intends to expand its team in multiple domains including marketing, sales, product, software development, business development and others. The company aims at hiring 1,000 employees by the next three years.

Speaking about the expansion activities, Tumul Buch, Co-founder, Yocket said, “Yocket is investing its time and money in the acquisition of the best talent in India to assist the students in overcoming the distress of the pandemic. On the basis of exponential study abroad market growth, we believe that the addition of talented minds in our company will take us to the next level. We also believe our services to get a boost by hiring and we will be able to serve more than 10,00,000 students.”

“Even in the pandemic, we were able to help young aspirants visit other countries and we continued to strengthen our base by adding new users to the platforms. With constant support by the team, we have helped more than 4,00,000 students achieve a place in schools and universities of their dreams,” added Buch.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]