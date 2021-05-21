IndiaIt360 connects CIOs to the ICT fraternity

Read Article

IndiaIt360.com, after the successful launch of IndiaItChannnels and IIC-Snips, IndiaIT360.com has come up with its new offering for CIO’s-CIO Connect.

CIO Connect, a new offering from IndiaIt360.com, gives the CIOs/IT Heads/ CTOs a chance to register themselves and showcase their expertise amongst other organisations and gain the opportunity to provide advisory or consulting services to these organisations today or tomorrow.

“CIO Connect will be a game-changer not only for CIOs but also for SMBs, where both of them connect and help each other to create a whole new ecosystem. We are expecting more than 1000 CIO’s/IT heads to be on board within the next three months,” said Alok Gupta, Managing Director, IndiaIt360.com.

“IndiaItChannels.com has emerged as an exceptional platform for connecting the entire ICT industry and bringing them together to create a cohesive business growth opportunity. In a span of less than one year, IndiaItChannels.com has received an overwhelming response from the partner network and seen a massive association; now IIC having a strong network of 7.7K+ OEMs, Distributors/Sub-distributors/SI partners, dealers and retailers, we are optimistic that these numbers would soon reach to 10 K in coming months,” added Gupta.

