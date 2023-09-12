Ingram Micro’s Chief Digital Officer Sanjib Sahoo honored with Bharat Samman Award in London

Sanjib Sahoo, the Chief Digital Officer of Ingram Micro, was recently bestowed with the prestigious Bharat Samman Award at the 34th annual NRI Pravasi Divas. This recognition is a testament to his remarkable and innovative contributions as a Global Technology and Business Leader.

The award ceremony took place at the House of Lords in London, United Kingdom, where Sahoo received the award from Alastair Campbell, 4th Baron Colgrain, in the presence of other distinguished leaders. Notable personalities like Sir Jeffrey Archer and Manu Jagmohan Singh, the CEO of NRI Institute, were also present to witness this momentous occasion.

The Bharat Samman Award, presented annually by the NRI Institute, celebrates the extraordinary achievements of select People of Indian Origin (PIOs) residing in India or abroad. These individuals are recognized for their exceptional accomplishments in their respective fields, as well as their substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of both India and their country of residence. The NRI Institute, a non-profit NGO connecting the Indian Diaspora since 1989, aims to encourage overseas Indians to actively participate in India’s socio-economic progress. The award recipients not only showcase outstanding global achievements but also demonstrate their commitment to the community through selfless voluntary service.

In addition to Sanjib Sahoo, the 2023 recipients of the Bharat Samman Award include Dr. Raghavpat Singhania, the Managing Director of JK Cement; Ashok Todi, the Chairman of Lux Industries; and Biswanath Patnaik, the Chairman of Finnest.

Sahoo, an award-winning Global Technology and Business Executive, Digital Visionary, and the EVP and Chief Digital Officer of Ingram Micro, is renowned for his leadership in the technology distribution industry. Ingram Micro is a worldwide leader responsible for distributing both established and emerging technology brands. This recognition not only celebrates Sahoo’s remarkable achievements but also highlights his visionary approach and significant contributions to the field.

Expressing his gratitude, Sahoo humbly acknowledged the honor, stating, “I’m incredibly honored and humbled. The recipients, the ceremony, the appreciation, the entire experience has been amazing. Thank you.”