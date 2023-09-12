Iris Global delivers Acer Tabs worth Rs 15.8 crore for Maharashtra DoE Digital Library Project through NCR Partner, Digitalizing 1500 schools across the state

India’s Most Reliable ICT Distributor “Iris Global Services” has recently supplied its NCR Partner “Instant Procurement Services Private Limited” with 17,950 Acer Tabs for Digital Library Project with the Department of Education, Maharashtra under the Samagra Siksha Vibhag.

There are 1500 Govt schools all over the state falling under the Department which

needs Digitalization of Books for their students.

Instant Procurement has been delivering various IT projects such as –

Aadhar Enrolment Kits, Digitization of schools, MDM enabled Smartphone distribution

for Government Sectors with different state government departments like Department

of Education, Women And Child Development, IT Department etc.

Instant Procurement has been an Iris Global valued partner since 2020.

They have been at the forefront of technology. An award winning Managed Cloud and IT Infrastructure provider to large and mid-market company in delivering outstanding IT infrastructure services to its clients, having delivered Public Data Centers spread across India including their own Data Centre at Gurgaon, India.

Speaking to newsman, Mr Raxit Bisht, Vice President, Instant Procurement Services Private Limited said “Iris Global has supplied us Acer Tabs for the prestigious project of Dept of Education Maharashtra for installing in 1500 school across the state.

The product has an inbuilt Acer One 8T4-82L , 2/32, 1.6 GHz Quad Core processor,

5000mAh battery. We also supplied a Charging and an IoT box that enables students to connect to the internet. This initiative was done for the Digitization of Schools as a requirement of today”.

“Iris has been very supportive since inception. Their management team is very responsive and approachable at any time. Mr Chanan Thakur, our key account manager, has been helping us with structuring big orders.” Mr Bisht said.

“We have done business worth Rs 30 crores with Iris last year. We are presently working

with the Women and Child Development, Education and IT Dept in the Government sector. We hope to cross Rs 60 crore of business with Iris this fiscal” concluded Mr Bisht.

Instant Procurement today sees good potential in Government Sector and other

automation and modernization projects.

“Instant Procurement has a strong presence in the Government Sectors.

They have been picking orders for Digitalization of Education. Iris is always eager to

help them, with appropriate credit, logistics, prompt order loading & deliveries”

said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.