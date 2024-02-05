Insight Enterprises strengthens its presence in India with new office in Noida.

Insight Enterprises has inaugurated their new office in Noida, India. This strategic move demonstrates Insight’s commitment to growth, innovation, and fostering a collaborative work environment in India.

With offices in Gurugram and Greater Noida, this would be Insight’s third office in India, expanding its presence in the country. As a Global Development Centre, this office space is integral to the realisation and expansion of the company’s strategic objectives – to put its clients first and deliver differentiation.

The new workspace is designed to house both global delivery teams and business enabling functions, with earmarked secure areas.

Commenting on the new office opening, Mohan Subrahmanya, Country Leader India, Insight Enterprises, said, “At Insight, we specialise in designing, building, and monitoring customised solutions for complex cloud and digital environments. Our end-to-end transformation services include advanced expertise in cloud computing, data management, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and smart edge technologies combined with our deep relationships with partners. The establishment of our new office in Noida is in line with our overall vision to expand and evolve Insight India into a central hub offering superior cloud services.”

He further added, “We look forward to integrating our skilled team into this exceptional workspace and are excited about the countless collaboration opportunities it will provide for our continued success. We eagerly await this new office strengthening our capabilities and enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to our clients and partners.”

As a global solutions integrator, Insight leverages its technical expertise in cloud and edge-based transformation solutions to accelerate organisations’ digital journey and focuses on understanding the unique needs of its client.

Insight Enterprises has constantly been recognized for its dedication to creating inclusive and positive work cultures. Fortune and Great Place to Work recently ranked the company at No. 20 on their list of the Best Workplaces in the World. It also ranked No. 14 in IT services on Forbes’ 2023 World’s Best Employers list. Insight has been recognized as a Best Workplace in a number of countries, including the United States, Australia, Austria, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Spain, and the UK. The organisation has also received certification as a Great Place to Work in China, New Zealand, and the Philippines.