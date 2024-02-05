Ishan Technologies expands its footprint with launch of Data Centre in Mumbai

Ishan Technologies has expanded its footprint with a launch of its Data Centre in Mumbai. This strategic move showcases the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge IT and Telecom solutions tailored to meet diverse business needs.

Located in the heart of Mumbai, a key data centre hub in the Asia-Pacific region, this facility leverages the city’s robust ecosystem of carriers, content, and cloud providers, ensuring unparalleled connectivity and reliability. This strategic location enhances client convenience, aligning with the majority of large enterprises headquartered in the city.

The Mumbai Ishan DC-1 stands tall as a Tier-3 capable facility (awaiting certification), guaranteeing an impressive 99.98% uptime, reliable power, robust cooling capacity, and carrier-neutral MMR. Boasting a PAN India connectivity network, Ishan Technologies offers bandwidth, colocation services, and cloud interconnect, providing clients with enhanced control over SLA management.

A distinctive feature of Ishan’s Data Centre is its concurrent maintainability with redundant components, ensuring continuous operation and emphasising reliability. Security takes centre stage, with comprehensive measures in place, including 24X7 onsite physical security, advanced fire systems, robust data security, and complete network security protocols.

Catering to diverse sectors such as BFSI, IT and ITES, and Brokerage firms, Ishan Technologies offers flexible colocation configurations, including Single Rack, Split Racks, Caging, or any modular solution. The company’s proven expertise in Network and System Integration across India ensures efficient solutions and seamless lift-and-shift capabilities.

Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and MD of Ishan Technologies, stated, “This strategic investment reflects our commitment to providing top-tier solutions in the dynamic digital landscape. This investment not only addresses the surging demand for cloud services but also positions us as a key player in Mumbai’s evolving tech ecosystem. We are confident that the ROI will extend beyond financial metrics, contributing significantly to the success of our partners and the overall progress of Mumbai as a technology hub. In an era where data is the lifeblood of innovation, our facility is equipped to empower enterprises with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.”

As Ishan Technologies expands its footprint in the data centre landscape, it continues to empower businesses by providing bespoke solutions