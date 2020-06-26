Inspira Enterprise partners MCGM to Implement Health Management Information System

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise, a digital transformation services firm partners with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the largest Municipal Corporation in Asia-Pacific, to implement a highly advanced Health Management Information System (HMIS), across selected MCGM’s hospital facilities in Mumbai. The solution will enable these hospitals to efficiently manage large volumes of critical data related to Covid-19 patients to handle the pandemic.

The cloud based HMIS system that is being implemented at MCGM hospitals is also identified as ‘Aarogyasanchayani’, which relates to a ‘Health Repository’ and covers a wide scope of data management and real time patient data with a strong repository of stored 3D images like X ray , CT-Scan, USG and are made available across most MCGM facilities. Along with this, PACS for radiology and laboratory device integration is also prepared for quick reporting by Radiologists and Lab technicians.

“With growing numbers of Corona positive cases, it is important to digitally record all patients along with its kin details so that further contact tracing can be quickly implemented and Covid19 widespread can be controlled”, said Dr. Mohan Joshi, Dean, Nair Hospital. We are committed to implement best possible effective measures enabled by Inspira’s support to tackle the pandemic situation in Mumbai”.

For enhanced management of Covid-19 crisis, the HMIS is also enabled with different dashboards and advanced analytical reporting that provides a summarised as well as detailed view of hospital departmental statistics like total COVID cases Registered, Hospital Bed occupancy, Symptomatic patients, Asymptomatic patients, Cured/discharged and Deceased count, etc.

Inspira’s and MCGM’s joint efforts to tackle the patient management during this COVID-19 pandemic are bearing fruits. The solution is bringing up real time data for multiple scenarios like bed occupancy/availability in each hospital, OPD, IPD, casualty, registrations happening at every hospital, availability of doctors to patient ratio, etc. This is helping the MCGM management to take well informed decisions daily.

“We stand united with MCGM in this tough time to provide best technology solutions that can support the authorities to automate and quickly implement effective measures” said Manoj Kanodia, CEO, Inspira Enterprise.

The HMIS system, which can cover 13000 beds & is designed to manage 54000 OPD patients per day, has already been successfully implemented and is being used across many major hospitals like Nair, Cooper, Rajawadi, BDBA, Seven Hills and peripheral hospitals like Kasturba. The solution will also be implemented in phases across 399 new healthcare facilities across the region.

Along with a full-fledged HMIS system, Inspira is also offering a Telemedicine solution, developed by Manorama Infosolutions, for booking doctors’ appointments, video consultation & more, with the objective of maintaining the social distancing norm in such pandemics.

