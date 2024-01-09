Intel Delivers New High-Level Compute Solutions in Mobile, Desktop and Edge

Intel announced its full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup, including powerful new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors. Additionally, Intel introduced its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, for performant mainstream thin-and-light mobile systems at CES.

The launch of these new mobile and desktop processors at CES comes alongside the parade of new Intel Core Ultra-powered systems from Intel’s partners. Whether PC users are looking for powerful enthusiast and mainstream mobile and desktops powered by Intel Core 14th Gen or new AI PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel has the right compute solution.

Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series Powers World’s Best Experience for Mobile Enthusiasts

The new Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides. Led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), the new HX-series combines best-in-class connectivity with incredible single- and multi-thread performance. Additionally, the HX-series features a leap in creator performance thanks to 50% more E-cores in the Intel® Core™ i7-14700HX processors.

The new processor family includes:

Up to 5.8 GHz turbo frequency delivering up to 17% better gaming performance and up to 51% faster multitasking performance versus competition2.

Up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in its i9-14900HX processors.

50% more E-cores in its i7-14700HX processors, bringing those to 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads.

Support for up to 192 gigabytes (GB) of total DDR5-5600 megatransfers/second (MT/S) memory.

Overclocking capabilities on HX series processors, including Intel® Extreme Utility (XTU) and Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) support3.

New Intel® Application Optimization (APO) support on HX series, with six new gaming titles (eight total) supported since the initial Intel Core 14th Gen desktop launch in October 20234.

Thunderbolt™ 5, delivering 80 gigabits per second (Gbps) of bi-directional bandwidth, and bandwidth boost providing up to 120 Gbps, 3x the capability of today’s fastest solutions, for the best display and data experiences – in addition to Thunderbolt™ 4 delivering bandwidth of 40 Gbps for PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

Leading wireless features, including integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and available new discrete Intel® Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) for multi-gigabit speeds in more locations, wired-like responsiveness and extreme reliability.

The latest in Bluetooth® connectivity with support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth 5.3, providing exceptional performance for multiple simultaneous Bluetooth-enabled device connections.

New Intel Core 14th Gen Mainstream Desktop Processors Bring Powerful Real-World Performance from Desktop to the Edge



Intel’s expansion of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop stack gives mainstream PC users – and businesses across various vertical markets – new ways to experience the performance of Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors. These 18 new processors up and down the stack help users game, create and work at the levels they demand every day, all while enjoying the platform features users have come to expect from Intel.

Intel Core U Processor Series 1 Brings Efficient Performance, Robust Features to Mainstream Thin-and-Light Systems



The newly introduced Intel Core U mobile processor family is bringing to market the efficient, balanced performance mainstream mobile PC users desire in thin-and-light devices. The new mobile processor line also maintains the platform features that PC users have come to expect from Intel mobile processors.