Iris Global Services collaborates with Krystal Integrated Services

India’s Premier IT Distributor Iris Global Services”, has recently executed one

single large order to its Partner Krystal Integrated Services Pvt. Ltd.



Krystal, is a new engagement in the Iris Global’s channel partners family.

Being a leading Facilities Management, Aviation & Gourmet Service organization, serving the industry for over 20 years catering to MNC’s, Corporates, Govt. & Pvt. clients.

Krsytal has its head office at Mumbai with its branch offices at all major cities in India.

Krystal’s IT Wing – M/s Volksara Techno Solutions Pvt Ltd, has been expanding

its business and has large wins in the last couple of years. Working on many IT Projects for System Integration, Cyber Security and other IT verticals. Their partnership engagement is consistently growing strong with Iris Global.



Speaking to newsman – Mr Manoj Kumar Kambli, Sr VP Business Operations said –

“The company had got the order from one government customer for SITC of Surveillance Infrastructure of Police Stations across the state and setting up command control center at DG office. We placed major hardware order on Iris Global and they ensured timely delivery to make sure project timeless are met. All primary IT equipments were procured from Iris, worth over Rs 60 crore“



Furthur more, Mr Dhanesh Sharma, VP & Head of Business said “We are glad to get associated with Iris Global and appreciate the proactive action of their top management once discussion started. Even being a first time transaction, understanding the project dynamic their leadership team took a bold step to take an exposure of such a large credit line and mobilizing OEMs orders immediately for timely project completion.

We reciprocated by ensuring timely payments which has further strengthened our business relationship. We are looking forward for even bigger deal engagements with team Iris.”

This project was executed in line with the order by Honorable Supreme Court of India aimed to check police brutality at the Centre, states and union territories by installing CCTVs with night vision cameras in each police station, including central probe agencies such as CBI, ED, NIA etc across India.



Iris Global has been known for delivering several projects in the security & Surveillance

It had previously supplied Sparsh CCTVs cameras and Video Surveillance equipment for monitoring District Police Stations at Leh & the Union Territory of Ladakh.



Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. Channel & Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.



“We welcome Krystal onboard the Iris channel family. They have an appreciable experience and a huge client base that shall help them in expanding business in this Sector. Iris is a partner friendly organization, we are always eager to take an extra

step to help comfort the partners, they keep coming back with more business

Our efficient service logistics and supporting credit will help them grow “ said Mr Sanjiv Krishen, Founder CMD -Iris Global Services.

“There are tremendous opportunities in the Security Surveillance Sector .

Iris has brands & products to serve any project that the SIs Channel Partners are looking. Through the years, Iris Global has been servicing Partners with prompt order loading on time deliveries while keeping a transparent & good relation going” said

Ms Neena Vats, Sr VP Iris Global Services.

