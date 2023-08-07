Iris Global supplies Rs 22 crore of “Acer – Make In India” Computer Products to Bengaluru Partner for its various Banking , Government & Education Projects Helps-In Guidance, Structures Financial Credit, Aids Partners to pick up Orders

Once again awarded as the “Most Preferred IT Distributor-Iris Global Services” was flanked at a leading IT publication’s Partners Excellence Awards night on the 16th June 2023 at a Gala 5 star celebration event. While time has been going good – in the recent past, Iris Global has also bagged the “Most Reliable ICT Distributor 2022” award, in the previous month while its Founder CMD, Mr Sanjiv Krishen was honored with the “ICT Personality of the Year 2022 award”

Iris Global who have been known acknowledged as the “Distributor of Choice” has supplied its Bengaluru Partner “Vantage Network Solutions Pvt Ltd” with Acer Computing Devices, for its various IT projects in Banking, Government, Educationand Defense sector to a tune of Rs 22 crore.

Vantage has been an Iris Global valued partner since a 2017. Established in 2004 by Mr Vikas Khosla, a mechanical engineer ventured in his own startup with a mere Rs 40,000 /- capital. Vantage initially had been partner with HCL Infosystem and Zenith Computers from 2004 to 2011.

Today it operates from its head office in Bengaluru with a staff strength of 40 It handles more than 300 clients each month from various sectors and keep adding 3 to 5 each month / quarter. Vantage has cracked a turnover of Rs 70 crore last fiscal.

As a system integration company, it had initially started selling HCL & Zenith way back in 2011 – and later partnered with Asus till 2017 but unfortunately Asus did not qualify for new MII Government guidelines , Banking and Defense sectors delivering for their IT infrastructure. Asus was a brand Vantage had been selling then.

Later in 2017 Vantage became an Acer partner owing to the Govt’s “Make in India” norms. They soon tied up with Iris Global for their supplies.

Speaking to newsman, Mr. Vikas Khosla, MD at Vantage Network Solutions said “Our relationship with Iris started back in 2017. As a national distributor Iris is very keen and flexible with partners like us, they help us by funding larger bigger projects being the link between OEMs and us “

“Iris being an Indian company is directly handled by Ms Kamini Talwar. We enjoy a good relation, we are able to reach her for any given concern where she comes out with a solution. Iris is easy, instantaneous and responsive as compared to large MNC distributors who have too much system to follow”

“Iris also works in 2 way consortium where our eligibility is at stake. With Iris we have a blanket approval to take project upto Rs 50 Cr, that makes us energetic to get more business” said Mr Vikas Khosla.

Vantage has executed various orders under the MII scheme which was inaugurated by Hon PM Shri Narender Modi, thru the GeM (Govt E Market) place for which the required Acer products worth Rs 22 Crore was sourced from Iris Global comprising Laptop, PCs, servers, workstations for IT integration.

Several projects in the Banking sector like UBI, SBI, BOI, Indian Bank also in Defense and CBI. While in the PSU Sector, Vantage delivered various projects with HAL, BEL, BEML, CDot, Indian Railways, IOCL etc.

Vantage having good experience in handling banking infra projects that includes full hardware support and deputing of its staffer for 5 years.

With the Defense sector Vantage is handling up gradation projects.

While at CDoT, being a Technology project – Vantage makes sure all their supplied Acer PCs securely run on CDot apps.

Vantage successfully jumped from a humble Rs 40 cr in March 2022 to Rs 70 cr in March 2023. In the Banking and Education sectors it is going bullish with Govt investments in rural digital education under the Sarv Siskha Abhiyan.

Vantage eyes an astounding Rs 150 cr mark coming fiscal.

“We have recently closed a Banking cyber security project worth Rs 16 cr with

a nationalised Bank, Vantage being a MII service integrator was eligible and got the order” said Mr Vikas Khosla.

Iris Global has been delivering for various projects in the Education Sector

It helped set up Smart Classes in over 1,000 Schools in Ladakh’s under the

Sarva Shikha Abhiyan.

It has also delivered Samsung Tabs for a Banking Insurance Communion.

Iris has delivered a huge order towards setting up Smart IT Labs and Office Automation for the Delhi Government Schools that helped them to restart after the dreaded Corona Virus Pandemic.

It has supplied over 6,500 BTO Iris Tabs to prestigious institutions like – Narayana Institute at Hyderabad, Centurion University in Odisha, as well as Sarvahitha Educational foundation in Andhra Pradesh.

Adding furthur, Mr Sriniwas BM Bengaluru, Iris Global Services said –

“Vantage has delivered various projects in digital education and banking space.

Iris too has been contributing to the Digital India campaign hence our vision is matching. We have synergised our products and technologies along with our service logistics to ensure to meet timely deliveries for Vantage”

Iris have been aiding Partners and helping them by structuring their difficult business deals, extend appropriate credit and opening their warehouse at midnight to meet the urgent critical delivery deadlines. The Channel & IT Associates prefer Iris for their quick response, delivering on time and transparent service.

““We value our relation with Vantage. They have a strong presence in Govt PSU, Education & the BFSI Sectors. They have done a brisk business of Rs 22 crore with us this year. We are helping them with our efficient logistics services and supporting credit that will match their growth targets and beyond”

“Vikas is a dynamic entrepreneur, who will go far in delivering right solution to their customers. We are always ready to deploy our network, hold stocks and aid deliveries for their last mile customers. ” said Ms. Kamini Talwar, Director Iris Global.