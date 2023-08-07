Tata Capital launches generative AI powered chatbot to enhance customer experience

Tata Capital, the financial services arm of the Tata Group, has introduced the use of generative AI -within ‘TIA’, the company’s chatbot, marking a significant milestone in the adoption of emerging technology to enhance customer engagement. Tata Capital has integrated capabilities of Chat GPT with its Chatbot to enable a more seamless conversational experience and offer contextual assistance to customers for all their service requests.

The integration of ChatGPT will significantly enhance the chatbot TIA’s ability to understand and respond to customer queries and provide customers with high quality content, personalised responses and on-demand support. The enhanced version will be available both on the mobile app and on the website. The use of generative AI will also make TIA capable of answering queries instantly in Hindi and Hinglish, thereby connecting with a wider audience.

Abonty Banerjee, Chief Digital Officer, Tata Capital, said, “We are constantly enhancing the use of AI to innovate across the enterprise. We believe that generative AI has the power to transform roles and boost performance across domains. We are delighted to announce the launch of a new version of our service bot, TIA, which is integrated with the capabilities of ChatGPT. We are confident that customers will love the empowerment this technology brings, which will enable them to self-serve far more effectively.”

Tata Capital unveiled TIA in 2019 to offer customers a simple voice-based solution to help them resolve loan queries related to eligibility, process and so on. TIA uses speech recognition technology, natural language understanding and text-to-speech technology.