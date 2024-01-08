Jocata enters into a strategic collaboration with SBM Bank India to enhance the bank’s lending experience via Digital Document Execution Platform

Jocata, India’s leading digital lending transformation partner, collaborates with SBM Bank India to complement the Bank’s digital capabilities by leveraging Digital Document Execution (DDE) platform, which provides a seamless and secure end-to-end digital execution of loan documents for both retail and corporate customer segments.

SBM Bank’s dedication to customer-focused solutions and digital transformation is expected to greatly improve the efficiency of the loan disbursal process through its collaboration with Jocata. By utilising the DDE platform, SBM Bank aims to achieve a substantial reduction in the loan disbursal turnaround time (TAT), thereby providing its customers with a quicker and more streamlined lending experience.

Mr. Prashant Kadam, Chief Operations Officer, SBM Bank India, said, “At SBM, we believe in the transformative power of digital processes to unlock opportunities and shape a brighter tomorrow for all. Our collaboration with Jocata serves as a testament to our dedication to providing streamlined, secure, and customer-centric banking services. Utilising Jocata’s DDE platform, the bank is poised to decrease loan disbursal turnaround time (TAT) while simultaneously strengthening its control and management of documentary risks.”

Mr. Prashant Muddu, MD & CEO at Jocata, said, “We have consistently worked with our partners in modernising traditional banking practices & achieving operational agility and provide them with world-class tools for digital adoption. We are delighted to partner with SBM Bank India, the youngest universal bank in the country, and assist them in building digital and tech-first personalised customer experiences.”