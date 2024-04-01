Mankind Pharma Bridges Digital Divide with ‘Digital Smart Class’ Initiative Across Rural India

Mankind Pharma, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, is making strides in enhancing the quality of education in remote areas through its ongoing ‘Digital Smart Class‘ initiative. Under their CSR arm, this comprehensive program has established 220 smart classrooms equipped with cutting-edge technology across government schools in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

The Digital Smart Class initiative is a strategic effort by Mankind Pharma to bridge the digital divide in education and provide underprivileged students with access to modern learning resources. The smart classrooms are equipped with integrated teaching devices, the Kyan system, which can convert any surface to an interactive board and multimedia playing surface, enabling a more engaging and immersive learning experience.

Mr. Sheetal Arora, CEO of Mankind Pharma, expressed his vision for the initiative, stating, “At Mankind Pharma, we are committed to contributing to the overall development of society. Education is a fundamental right, and we believe that every child, regardless of their geographical location, deserves access to quality education. The Digital Smart Class initiative is our endeavour to empower rural communities by providing them with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in the digital age.”

The initiative spans across 170 schools in 23 clusters, benefiting thousands of students in remote areas. Mankind Pharma has collaborated closely with local authorities and educational institutions to ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of the smart classrooms.

Key highlights of the Digital Smart Class initiative:

⦁ Establishment of 220 smart classrooms across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

⦁ Provision of integrated teaching devices and multimedia content for interactive learning.

⦁ Comprehensive teacher training programs to ensure effective utilisation of the smart classroom technology.

⦁ Three-year project management and maintenance support to ensure sustainability.

Mankind Pharma’s Digital Smart Class initiative aligns with the company’s commitment to corporate social responsibility and its vision of creating a positive impact on society. By leveraging technology and innovative educational resources, the company aims to empower rural communities and equip the younger generation with the skills and knowledge necessary to succeed in the digital era.