Kenko Health and Tata 1mg partner to make healthcare delivery more accessible and affordable

Kenko Health, a health financing startup, has taken a significant stride in the healthcare industry by announcing its strategic partnership with TATA 1mg. This partnership aims to revolutionise healthcare accessibility and affordability for millions of people across India, ensuring faster and seamless healthcare delivery services that will cover a wide range of 20,000+ postal codes.

With an ever-growing demand for accessible and cost-effective healthcare essentials, the alliance between Kenko Health and Tata 1mg comes at a crucial time. Through this dynamic partnership, Kenko Health is all set to extend its reach and cater to its valued customers by offering an extensive range of essential medical products, wellness items, and cutting-edge healthcare devices from Shoho – The Kenko Store. Leveraging Tata 1mg’s vast supply chain, covering over 20,000+ postal codes, Kenko will ensure efficient and timely delivery, resulting in a highly satisfying experience for its customers.

On this occasion, Nikhil Behera, Head – Business Operations, Kenko Health said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Tata 1mg, which marks a significant step towards our vision of making healthcare more accessible to all. By leveraging Kenko Health’s expertise in the healthcare industry and combining it with Tata 1mg’s extensive delivery network covering 20,000+ postal codes, we are confident that we can efficiently cater to the needs of our customers seamlessly. Both Kenko and Tata 1mg are not just shaping the future of healthcare financing but also fostering a healthier and happier society, where essential healthcare products are readily available to everyone.”

“Together, we are committed to empowering individuals to take charge of their health by providing them with convenient and reliable healthcare solutions right at their doorstep,” he added.

About the collaboration, Ambareesh Mandelia, SVP and Head of Corporate Health & Wellness, Tata 1mg, stated, “Tata 1mg is dedicated to ensuring that quality healthcare products are easily accessible and affordable to every individual across the country. Our partnership with Kenko Health aligns perfectly with this mission, and we are excited to extend our services to their valued customers.”

“By leveraging the strengths and USPs of both companies, we aim to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and overall well-being for millions of individuals and families alike. We believe this partnership holds great potential in bringing positive changes in the healthcare space and promoting the idea of a healthier and happier nation, where quality healthcare is a right for all,” he added.