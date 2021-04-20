MediaTek announces plans to strengthen India footprint

Read Article

MediaTek, the world’s leading fabless semiconductor company powering nearly 2 billion connected devices a year, has announced plans to further strengthen its India footprint by enabling the smart device ecosystem through OEM collaborations in technologies like 5G, IoT and Wi-Fi routers across both smartphones and smart device categories. The leading provider for Smartphone SoCs has also introduced its flagship System-on-Chip (SoC), Dimensity 1200, in the Indian market with realme being the first smartphone brand to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India.

MediaTek showcased its latest technologies at the 8th edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries titled “Incredible Technologies empower Incredible Experiences.” MediaTek also reiterated its commitment to spur innovation in the smart devices segment across a wide range of products powered by MediaTek – such as Chromebooks, Smart TVs, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD).

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India stated, “As a frontrunner in 5G domain, MediaTek has been ambitiously pursuing the vision of creating incredible technologies and delivering exceptional 5G solutions to everyone. We have strengthened our R&D in India to further advance our product portfolio. Our continued effort in this line has brought several leading OEM brands on board, who deliver on the commitment of our incredible, experiences across device. MediaTek has identified a great opportunity in the Indian smart devices segment and has tailored the products to address the emerging demands from the digitally empowered customers here opening a new world of opportunities for the industry players and customers.”

Also present on the occasion were Madhav Sheth – Vice President – realme and CEO, realme India and Europe, Nitish Singal – Category Head for Notebooks & Desktops, HP India, Varun Gupta – Whole Time Director, Kent Ro Systems, Prabhu Ram – Head – Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), at CyberMedia Research (CMR), Aveg Agarwal – SVP, Institutional Sales, Toppr, Anku Jain – Managing Director, MediaTek India, Kuldeep Malik – Director, Corporate Sales, MediaTek India, Raghavan Sampath – Director, Business Development, ‎MediaTek India and Anuj Sidharth – Deputy Director, Marketing & Communications at MediaTek India.

Focused on designing innovative solutions, MediaTek has two R&D centers in India located in Noida and Bangalore. MediaTek is a market leader in digital TVs, voice assistant devices, Wi-Fi routers and other smart home products with a portfolio that caters to a wide range of customers across smartphones, smart homes, automotive, IoT and home/enterprise connectivity segment. Smartphones and tablets contribute a major share, about 45-50% of the company’s revenue, while solutions like VADs, AIoT, Power Management and ASIC etc. contribute 29-33% revenue. The remaining 21-26% of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories which includes Digital TVs, DVD Players, Optical Storage, STB and Feature phones etc. The MediaTek Dimensity 5G family has 1100, 1000+, 1000, 800U, 700 and the flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC in India.

