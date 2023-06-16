MG Motor India utilizes half of its manufacturing plant energy from renewables

MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a rich 99-year heritage, has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards sustainable manufacturing. In collaboration with CleanMax, Asia’s trusted sustainability partner, the car manufacturer today announced that 50% of the energy required for its manufacturing operations is from renewable resources.

MG Motor India’s pledge to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 2 lakh MT over the course of 15 years is equivalent to the positive environmental impact of planting over 13 lakh trees. The brand has already witnessed a remarkable 36% decrease in CO2 emissions, with levels dropping from 0.59 MT in 2022 to 0.38 MT in the first quarter of 2023. This reduction in emissions has resulted in a significant decrease of 2251MT in MG Motor India’s carbon footprint in the first Quarter of this year. Projections indicate that this downward trend will continue, with an estimated carbon footprint reduction of 11889 MT by the end of this year. These numbers reflect the brand’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and its resolute dedication to transitioning from carbon neutrality to achieving net zero emissions across both its operations and supply chain.

MG Motor India is today one of the few pioneering passenger carmakers to embrace green manufacturing practices and has successfully secured a green energy capacity of 4.5 MW. For the next 15 years, the Halol facility will continue to draw power from CleanMax’s hybrid park in Rajkot, ensuring a reliable and sustainable energy source.