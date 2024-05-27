Barracuda introduces new AI assistant for the Barracuda Partner Portal 

Barracuda Networks, Inc. announced the addition of an innovative new artificial intelligence (AI) assistant to the Barracuda Partner Portal, bringing partners powerful search and enablement capabilities. Barracuda AI Assistant will enhance the partner experience and ease-of-use of the partner portal, and it will help partners save time and improve productivity. This addition makes Barracuda one of the first security vendors to harness the capabilities of AI within a partner portal to provide this level of support.

Using the Barracuda AI Assistant, partners can look for information about Barracuda solutions, the Barracuda Partner Success Program, and resources available in the Partner Portal, helping them to more quickly access the tools and resources they need to support their customers and drive success.

Partners can also use Barracuda AI Assistant to get their product questions answered in real time, 24/7. These can include questions that will help them have more impactful sales conversations with customers and prospects. For example, they can ask:

What are good discovery questions for identifying an application security opportunity?

What are the key benefits of Barracuda XDR?

Which virtualisation platforms are supported by the CloudGen Firewall?

The AI-assisted tool references Barracuda course materials, such as the Partner Program Guide, sales playbooks, product data sheets, e-books, and more, and then provides detailed answers and lists the source of the information.

“We are excited to bring partners this cutting-edge tool, one of the first of its kind for channel partners, to uplevel enablement and help them more quickly and easily find the most up-to-date information about Barracuda’s solutions and services offerings, certifications, sales tools, and more, and get additional support for successful sales conversations,” said Jason Beal, Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystems at Barracuda.

“Having Barracuda AI Assistant in the Barracuda Partner Portal is a game changer for us,” said Michael Seele, Founder and CEO, Protea Networks GmbH. “It will save us time and help us to be more productive as we’ll be able to find tools and content we haven’t been aware of until now. I’m looking forward to using it to find answers and the sales tools I need to be successful, even faster.”

The Barracuda Partner Success Program was launched in December 2023 with the goal of ensuring partner success around the globe through two core elements: the shared success model and partner agility. A key differentiated element of the program is Barracuda’s support for reseller partners across multiple routes to market — resale, MSP, and marketplaces — providing reseller partners with benefits and resources based on their total sales contribution.