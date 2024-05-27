Cloudflare is expanding Regional Services configuration Flexibility for customers

In response to the growing demand for data localisation and sovereignty, we are thrilled to announce the expansion of our Regional Services capabilities. Initially launched in June 2020, our Regional Services have evolved to meet the stringent data localisation requirements imposed by various countries and organisations. Starting in late May 2024, these new capabilities will be available for early access, with general availability planned for June 2024.

Our expanded Regional Services will allow customers to configure data handling for a broader range of defined regions, ensuring compliance with local regulations and addressing specific business needs. Some of the new regions included in this expansion are Austria, Brazil, Cloudflare Green Energy, Exclusive of Hong Kong and Macau, Exclusive of Russia and Belarus, France, Italy, NATO, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

This development is part of our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive solutions that enhance security, performance, and legal compliance. Our new offerings enable customers to restrict data inspection to specific jurisdictions or exclude certain regions, thereby providing a tailored approach to data localisation.

We believe that these enhancements will significantly aid our customers in navigating the complex landscape of data localisation, while also maintaining the performance and security standards they expect from Cloudflare.