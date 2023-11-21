Microsoft appoints Aparna Gupta as Global Delivery Center Leader

Microsoft announced Aparna Gupta’s appointment as the Global Delivery Center (GDC) leader, which is a part of the Industry Solutions Delivery and the broader Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) organization. In her new role as GDC leader, Aparna will spearhead customer innovation and delivery excellence, cloud growth acceleration with top tier talent, industry depth and partner ecosystem.

Established in Hyderabad in 2005, Global Delivery Center (GDC), is the delivery arm of Industry Solutions Delivery and has since scaled to two more locations- Bangalore and Noida, along with a worldwide presence. It brings together architects, consultants and project managers to deliver best-in-class delivery solutions to customers worldwide. Aparna will work closely with the team to continue supporting customers in their digital transformational journey. “We are delighted to announce Aparna’s elevation as the lead of GDC”, said Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia. “Her extensive experience and deep knowledge of Microsoft technologies will help customers plan and deploy future-ready solutions, especially in the age of AI, and maximize the value of their investment in Microsoft. Her leadership will play a vital role in our continued success in the region and globally.”

“With more than 25 years of industry expertise and extensive Microsoft experience, coupled with her ambition and unwavering leadership, I have no doubt that Aparna will lead our GDC team to continued success,” said Maureen Costello, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Industry Solutions Delivery.

Commenting on her appointment, Aparna Gupta said, “I am looking forward to working with the teams at GDC to deepen technical expertise across solution areas and build a strong team culture with an aim to deliver excellence to our customers. There is a strong foundation within the team, and I hope to build further on it to take it to the next level.”

GDC includes four Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Apps Innovation, Data & AI, Infra & Security, and Business Applications, along with functions like Partner & Delivery Management and Adoption Management. Together, they embody a strong foundation of undisputed technical proficiency and efficient delivery management, with the shared objective of providing transformational solutions to customers worldwide.

Six years ago, Aparna joined Microsoft as the India lead for Commercial Software Engineering (CSE), now ISE. Over the years, she has made a positive impact on the business, such as establishing the Customer Success Unit (CSU) as a new segment in MCAPS India.

Aparna has driven a strong consumption culture for her teams and business outcomes across the Microsoft Cloud. She has also been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, serving as the Executive Sponsor for the Women’s ERG Charter and building a diverse team. Most recently, she served as the Customer Success Leader in the India and South Asia Area.