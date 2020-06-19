Microsoft empowers developers at Developer Conference

Read Article

Microsoft Developer Conference brought together developers and tech professionals in the country. Designed as a digital learning experience on June 18-19, 2020 to explore developer tools, learn new skills, gain insights, and connect with industry experts, the sessions focused on Microsoft Azure, Kubernetes, DevOps, Open Source, Azure AI, Machine Learning, Cognitive Services, serverless computing, languages and tech community services.

Developers form the backbone of digital progress and are providing immediate impact and value in fast-tracking the rebounding and rebuilding of enterprises, governments, and society at large. For both professional and citizen developers, Power Apps democratize the custom business app building experience through low-code/no-code development. In rapidly evolving work environments, new Microsoft tools and services are enabling developers to design and deliver applications in an ethical and responsible way, while being more collaborative and productive at work.

“In a world of remote everything, developers need to support the changing needs of business and continue to deliver the quality experiences that customers expect. With Azure as the trusted cloud platform and cloud-powered developer tools, they can continue to work remotely and be as productive as ever. The Microsoft Developer Conference is empowering tech pros and developers solve challenges, share knowledge, and learn about some of our latest innovations in developer tools and cloud technologies,” said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

Inventing with purpose

With 20 sessions, technical demos and keynotes from Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer, Azure; Brendan Burns, Corporate Vice President, Azure Control Plane, Open Source and Cloud Native Compute, Microsoft; and prominent analyst Janakiram MSV, the conference built developer-expert connections to realize how everyone can invent with purpose and build innovative solutions on Azure.

Speaking to developers at the conference, Mark Russinovich, Chief Technology Officer, Azure, said, “Azure is a platform that’s constantly evolving and improving, and we’re leading with world-class innovation. Azure is delivering services, features and capabilities that allow you as a developer to write applications that span all the way from the public cloud to the Intelligent Edge and everything in between. One of the first priorities for Azure is meeting you where you are at.”

The conference also had a developer lounge, which provided a virtual space for developers to connect with the community and learn about new technologies, download learning resources and participate in exciting challenges. Dedicated showcase zones were created featuring innovative startups from across the Microsoft portfolio and winning hackathon solutions by professional developers from Icertis, TCS and DXC Technology as well as Microsoft Student Ambassadors. Community networking sessions highlighted Azure developer stories during Covid-19.

Microsoft’s comprehensive developer toolchain and platforms are designed to help modern developers and development teams build on their terms, collaborate globally and securely and scale what they invent. Microsoft is committed to help developers achieve more – on and for any platform or device.

