Microsoft India announces winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s third season

Microsoft India announced the winners of the third season of Cloud Champions 11 program. Designed to drive year-on-year growth for Microsoft Cloud Service Solution Providers (CSPs), the program received tremendous response with 471 participants from 71 cities. Winners were recognized based on their cloud business growth across Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications during this program’s timeframe (August – November 2022).
The Cloud Champions 11 program, now in its third season, enables Microsoft CSP partners in accelerating their cloud business by unlocking the vast opportunities presented by India’s small and medium business (SMB) segment. Open to all Microsoft CSP partners in the country, the program engaged with partners in multiple ways, including trainings, masterclasses, peer learning, engagement sessions, as well as rewards and recognition for the sales teams.
Announcing the winners, Samik Roy, Executive Director – Corporate Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “Empowering small and medium businesses in their digital transformation journeys is a focus area for us at Microsoft. Our partners play a central role in helping us realize this vision. The winners of season 3 of Cloud Champions 11 program truly embody the power of innovative technology solutions to empower organizations to do more with less. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners of this season. I am privileged to be working with these partner organizations who are helping us shape the next phase of Digital India’s SMB sector.”
List of winners:
|Azure
|Category
|Organization Name
|City
|Group A: >=3K
|EnvoQue Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
|Ahmedabad
|Group B: >=1K – <3K
|Credent Infotech Solution Pvt. Ltd.
Dev Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.
|Delhi NCR
Ahmedabad
|Group C: >.5K – <1K
|Accops Systems Pvt. Ltd.
|Pune
|Modern Work
|Category
|Organization Name
|City
|Group A: >=50K
|Tata Teleservices Limited
|Mumbai
|Group B: >=10K – <50K
|SoftPrime Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|Delhi NCR
|Group C: >=1K – <10K
|IFI Techsolutions Pvt. Ltd.
Lakshya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|Mumbai
Hyderabad
|Security
|Maximum % of Security Mix
|CXIO Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
|Mumbai
|Category
|Organization Name
|City
|Business Applications
|Category
|Organization Name
|City
|Maximum new customer adds on Business Central
|Intech Systems Pvt. Ltd.
All e Technologies
|Ahmedabad
Delhi NCR
|CSP Indirect Providers
|Category
|Organization Name
|City
|Azure
|Tech Data
|Mumbai
|Modern Work
|Tech Data
|Mumbai
The winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s season 3 will receive marketing support from Microsoft by way of a radio campaign in winners’ cities, as well as a LinkedIn campaign to help partners promote their businesses. The winners of the last two seasons of this program have benefitted greatly in their pursuit of business growth and partner success.