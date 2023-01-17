Microsoft India announces winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s third season

By
CRN Team
-
0

Microsoft India announced the winners of the third season of Cloud Champions 11 program. Designed to drive year-on-year growth for Microsoft Cloud Service Solution Providers (CSPs), the program received tremendous response with 471 participants from 71 cities. Winners were recognized based on their cloud business growth across Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications during this program’s timeframe (August – November 2022).

The Cloud Champions 11 program, now in its third season, enables Microsoft CSP partners in accelerating their cloud business  by unlocking the vast opportunities presented by India’s small and medium business (SMB) segment. Open to all Microsoft CSP partners in the country, the program engaged with partners in multiple ways, including trainings, masterclasses, peer learning, engagement sessions,  as well as rewards and recognition for the sales teams.

Announcing the winners, Samik Roy, Executive Director – Corporate Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “Empowering small and medium businesses in their digital transformation journeys is a  focus area for us at Microsoft. Our partners play a central role in helping us realize this vision. The winners of season 3 of Cloud Champions 11 program truly embody the power of innovative technology solutions to empower organizations to do more with less. My heartiest  congratulations to all the winners of this season. I am privileged  to be working with these partner organizations who are helping us shape the next phase of Digital India’s SMB sector.”

 List of winners:

 

Azure
Category Organization Name City
Group A: >=3K EnvoQue Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad
Group B: >=1K – <3K Credent Infotech Solution Pvt. Ltd.

Dev Information Technology Pvt. Ltd.

 Delhi NCR

 

Ahmedabad
Group C: >.5K – <1K Accops Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pune
Modern Work    
Category Organization Name City
Group A: >=50K Tata Teleservices Limited Mumbai
Group B: >=10K – <50K SoftPrime Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Delhi NCR
Group C: >=1K – <10K IFI Techsolutions Pvt. Ltd.

Lakshya Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

 Mumbai

Hyderabad
Security    
Maximum % of Security Mix CXIO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai
Category Organization Name City
Business Applications    
Category Organization Name City
Maximum new customer adds on Business Central Intech Systems Pvt. Ltd.

All e Technologies

 Ahmedabad

Delhi NCR
CSP Indirect Providers    
Category Organization Name City
Azure Tech Data Mumbai
Modern Work Tech Data Mumbai

The winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s season 3 will receive marketing support from Microsoft by way of a radio campaign in winners’ cities, as well as a LinkedIn campaign to help partners promote their businesses. The winners of the last two seasons of this program have benefitted greatly in their pursuit of business growth and partner success.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here