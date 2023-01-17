Microsoft India announces winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s third season

Microsoft India announced the winners of the third season of Cloud Champions 11 program. Designed to drive year-on-year growth for Microsoft Cloud Service Solution Providers (CSPs), the program received tremendous response with 471 participants from 71 cities. Winners were recognized based on their cloud business growth across Microsoft Azure, Modern Work, Security and Business Applications during this program’s timeframe (August – November 2022).

The Cloud Champions 11 program, now in its third season, enables Microsoft CSP partners in accelerating their cloud business by unlocking the vast opportunities presented by India’s small and medium business (SMB) segment. Open to all Microsoft CSP partners in the country, the program engaged with partners in multiple ways, including trainings, masterclasses, peer learning, engagement sessions, as well as rewards and recognition for the sales teams.

Announcing the winners, Samik Roy, Executive Director – Corporate Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “Empowering small and medium businesses in their digital transformation journeys is a focus area for us at Microsoft. Our partners play a central role in helping us realize this vision. The winners of season 3 of Cloud Champions 11 program truly embody the power of innovative technology solutions to empower organizations to do more with less. My heartiest congratulations to all the winners of this season. I am privileged to be working with these partner organizations who are helping us shape the next phase of Digital India’s SMB sector.”

List of winners:

Azure Category Organization Name City Group A: >=3K EnvoQue Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Ahmedabad Group B: >=1K – <3K Credent Infotech Solution Pvt. Ltd. Dev Information Technology Pvt. Ltd. Delhi NCR Ahmedabad Group C: >.5K – <1K Accops Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pune Modern Work Category Organization Name City Group A: >=50K Tata Teleservices Limited Mumbai Group B: >=10K – <50K SoftPrime Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Delhi NCR Group C: >=1K – <10K IFI Techsolutions Pvt. Ltd. Lakshya Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai Hyderabad Security Maximum % of Security Mix CXIO Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai Category Organization Name City Business Applications Category Organization Name City Maximum new customer adds on Business Central Intech Systems Pvt. Ltd. All e Technologies Ahmedabad Delhi NCR CSP Indirect Providers Category Organization Name City Azure Tech Data Mumbai Modern Work Tech Data Mumbai

The winners of Cloud Champions 11 program’s season 3 will receive marketing support from Microsoft by way of a radio campaign in winners’ cities, as well as a LinkedIn campaign to help partners promote their businesses. The winners of the last two seasons of this program have benefitted greatly in their pursuit of business growth and partner success.