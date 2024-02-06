Milestone Systems joins CVE Program to enhance cybersecurity transparency

Milestone Systems, a leading provider of video technology, has partnered with the Common Vulnerability and Exposures (CVE®) Program as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA).

The aim of the program is to find, describe, and catalogue known cybersecurity issues. Organisations worldwide, working with the program, find and share these vulnerabilities. They publish CVE Records with clear details about the issues to help IT and cybersecurity experts talk about the same problem and work together to fix it.

Thomas Jensen, CEO of Milestone Systems said: “Milestone Systems is committed to transparency in cybersecurity across our business. As Responsible Technology becomes a licence to operate, we believe that people have the right to feel safe knowing that they can trust video technology.

“As a CVE Program partner, we will now publish mitigated vulnerabilities to the wider community, which will allow Milestone to coordinate and address potential issues even more effectively. This will further enhance our cybersecurity and continue to build trust in our XProtect® open platform video management software.”

Cybersecurity vulnerabilities will continue to be reported via Milestone’s website. The registration will now be under CVE ID numbers and vulnerabilities and mitigations will be accessible through Milestone’s profile on the CVE website, as well as milestonesys.com.