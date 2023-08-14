Motorola launches moto e13 with 8GB RAM & 128GB Storage making it India’s most affordable smartphone with this memory configuration at just Rs. 8,999.

Motorola, India’s leading smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce the much-awaited expansion of its e-series lineup with the launch of the moto e13 in an all-new variant featuring an impressive 8GB RAM and a capacious 128GB storage. This latest addition to the e-series family promises to revolutionise the segment with its unparalleled performance, stunning design, and an unbeatable price point of just Rs 8,999.

The moto e13 is an epitome of excellence, combining unbeatable technology and seamless performance. Powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, this all-in-one smartphone guarantees a “hatke” experience like never before. With its massive 8GB RAM and abundant 128GB storage, users can seamlessly multitask, run graphic-intensive apps, and store all their favorite content without a hitch.

Designed to impress, the moto e13 stands out as a showstopper in every aspect. Weighing just 179.5g and boasting an ultra-thin 8.47mm profile, its sleek and stylish premium design perfectly complements your on-the-go lifestyle. Plus, its premium acrylic glass (PMMA) body ensures that the phone stands out no matter where you go.

Dive into an unparalleled audio-visual journey with a vibrant 6.5″ IPS LCD display that delivers an immersive visual experience that’s bound to leave you spellbound. The incredible display is complemented by Dolby Atmos® audio, elevating your favorite songs with deeper bass, crystal-clear clarity, and enhanced details. Plus, the massive 5000mAh battery ensures you can enjoy content on the go for days, without running out of charge.

The moto e13 redefines convenience, offering a standout design and superior comfort perfect for one-handed use. With its segment-first IP52 water-repellent design, you no longer need to worry about spills and splashes ruining your device when you’re on the move.

Moreover, the moto e13 ensures you stay connected with the world effortlessly. With the support of dual-band Wi-Fi (both 5GHz and 2.4GHz), a convenient USB Type-C 2.0 connector, and Bluetooth® 5.0 wireless technology, you can expect seamless and lightning-fast connectivity.

Capture life’s moments in stunning detail with the 13MP AI-powered camera system, designed to deliver picture-perfect memories. Intelligent features like Auto Smile Capture recognise smiling faces and snap the perfect shot, while Face Beauty and Portrait mode enhance your photos automatically.

The moto e13 effortlessly fits into your pocket without compromising on battery life or screen real estate and provides a great software experience with Androidn 13 and support for the addictive moto gestures, such as chop-chop for flashlight and double twist for the camera.

The new moto e13 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available for purchase at an incredible price of Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart, leading retail stores and Motorola.in. The smartphone is also available in its previously launched variants 2GB/ 4GB RAM, with 64GB storage.