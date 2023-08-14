Dynatrace Unveils Security Analytics, Providing Actionable Insights for Proactive Defense Against Threats to Cloud Applications

Dynatrace the leader in unified observability and security, today announced the introduction of Security Analytics, a new Dynatrace platform solution designed to help organisations better defend against threats to their hybrid and multicloud environments. Dynatrace Security Analytics leverages Davis AI which combines predictive and causal AI techniques to provide security analysts with the precise answers and data context they need to prioritise and investigate threats and vulnerabilities. Later this year, Security Analytics will also include generative AI capabilities as part of Dynatrace’s planned expansion to provide a hypermodal AI offering through Davis. In addition, Security Analytics now leverages Dynatrace AutomationEngine to create automations and workflows that analysts can use to assess the impact of an attack, find the indicators of compromise (IOCs), or automatically trigger a response. Combining Davis hypermodal AI, precise answers with context, and intelligent automation empowers security analysts to defend against emerging cyber threats proactively. It also bolsters their organisation’s cybersecurity defense and overall security posture.

Security analysts often lose productivity due to disjointed tools and processes that require considerable human intervention. This approach can result in alerts going uninvestigated for months or years, posing significant risks to their organisations. Many teams rely on traditional Security Information and Event Management, or SIEM solutions, that monitor log data to find IOCs. This data lacks crucial context, such as the underlying cloud infrastructure and application topology, which can help narrow the scope of an investigation. Missing this context makes it difficult to use SIEM solutions to accelerate an investigation or identify and defend against cyber threats.

Allie Mellen, Senior Analyst at Forrester Research, wrote, “Security information and event management (SIEM) capabilities alone are no longer sufficient for security operations teams. Today’s security analytics platforms combine features to enable analytics, investigation, automation, threat hunting, dashboards, and reporting to help security analysts be more effective.”

Dynatrace Security Analytics addresses these needs by fueling the answers and automation it delivers with logs, metrics, traces, and topology while keeping data context intact. This enables teams to identify and investigate threats that may be impossible to pinpoint from logs alone. Furthermore, Security Analytics adds to other Dynatrace application security capabilities. These include:

Runtime vulnerability analytics, which provides real-time detection and prioritisation of vulnerabilities that have escaped into production environments.

Runtime application protection, which detects and blocks common application attacks, like SQL injection, command injection, and JNDI attacks.

Dynatrace was recently ranked #1 in the Security Operations Use Case, with a score of 4.6 out of 5, in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability Report, which the company believes reflects the impact and customer value of its platform’s application security capabilities.

Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, organisations face an unprecedented risk of cyberattacks that can wreak havoc on their operations and customers’ trust. With Dynatrace Security Analytics, analysts can quickly investigate and verify what happened and leverage observability and security data in full context to analyse and take proactive action to strengthen defenses. Combining these new security analytics with our platform’s other application security capabilities enables our customers to successfully deliver digital transformation with the confidence that their hybrid and multicloud environments are well protected.”