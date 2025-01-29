Mumbai gears up for Lenovo Bluecom ASIRT Cricket Premier League season 6

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT)’s much-anticipated ASIRT Cricket Premier League returns for its 6th edition! Set to take place on 1st February 2025 at Tiger Play Turf, Lokhandwala, Andheri, Mumbai, this thrilling event promises an unforgettable day of cricket, camaraderie, and competitive spirit.

The ASIRT Cricket Premier League is more than just a tournament. It’s a celebration of bonding and sportsmanship, where CEOs of ASIRT member companies take the field, cheered on by their families, colleagues, and a vibrant crowd.

Tournament Highlights:

8 Teams of ASIRT member CEOs showcasing serious competition in a friendly spirit.

A festive atmosphere with delicious food and lively interactions throughout the day.

An opportunity for families and colleagues to connect and cheer together.

Title Sponsor:

Lenovo Bluecom

Other Proud Sponsors:

6’s Sponsor: Absolute Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Best Batsman Award Sponsor: Synology (Data Skill Systems)

Wickets Sponsor: Enjay IT Solutions Ltd.

Toss Ka Boss Sponsor: Sound Solutions

Power Over Sponsor: AMD India Pvt. Ltd.

Trophies Sponsor: CyberCorp Ltd.

4’s Sponsor: eCaps Computers India Pvt. Ltd.

Merchandise Sponsor: Vigi by TP-Link

Participating Teams:

AxisY Spartans

Bluecom Brutes

Digicom Sec Blazers

Infobahn Platinums

ITCG Game Changers

Pal Indians

MDR Avengers

Miracle Strikers

Lenovo Bluecom ACPL6 is expected to up the excitement a notch. So mark your calendars for Saturday, 1 February 2025 and join us at Tiger Play Turf for a day of cricket, fun, and fitness!