Murugappa Group gives contract to Zyfra to install IIoT system

Business conglomerate Murugappa Group subsidiary and one of India’s leading gearboxes manufacturers, Shanthi Gears Ltd, has awarded Finnish-Russian industrial digitalisation solutions provider a contract to connect its local equipment to Zyfra’s MDCplus real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection system.

According to a joint statement by the signatory companies, an industrial equipment monitoring system is an essential component enterprises looking for digital transformation and industrial internet of things (IIoT) environment. “It has proved to be in-line with the up-to-date requirements for cost effective manufacturing,” it said.

The release also said that Zyfra has connected more than 100 computerised numerical control (CNC) machines at different facilities owned by Shanthi Gears.

“The integrated package of equipment was supplied, installed and configured by Zyfra, which is also supporting in the monitoring system maintenance and its operation along with user training support for a period of one year,” it added.

The MDCplus system is designed to track machine operation, personnel productivity and tracking of parts that moves across various manufacturing stages in the shop floor.

“With improved reliability of data, its tailored reports and charts benefit the organization in evaluating and eliminate unreasonable downtime, overall equipment efficiency (OEE) improvement and reduction of production costs. On average, equipment monitoring increases production efficiency by 20%,” the statement said.

“The digitalization of enterprises can transform the manufacturing value chain. In a discrete manufacturing set-up (High Mix Low Volume), the digital initiatives like Machine Data Collection (MDC) can bring more efficiency and effectiveness. The transparency with the real time data captured from the manufacturing environment helps us to take right decision” said Shanthi Gears Ltd CEO M. Karunakaran.

As per the statement, through the equipment monitoring system, each machine automatically transfers data about its own performance into a single digital system. Data about the equipment’s condition, workload and its operating mode are send from the machines to computers and other device, making it possible to promptly eliminate downtime, as well as providing an objective evaluation of the quality of machine operators’ work in real-time, it added.

“The Zyfra MDCplus real-time machine monitoring and manufacturing data collection system boosts efficiency of 286 plants worldwide, so we are ready to share best practices with our Indian colleagues,” said Aleksandr Zadorozhnyi, international sales director at Zyfra.

India has become the key foreign market for Zyfra with more than 500 CNC machines connected to its MDCplus system in 2019. By 2021 the company is looking at more than 2,000 MDCplus installations in India.

