NEC Corporation India implements smart manufacturing solutions to boost Mitsuboshi Belting India’s operational efficiency

NEC Corporation India, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, announced a collaboration with Mitsuboshi Belting India to implement IT infrastructure and SAP systems for their new manufacturing facility in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra.

This new facility, which represents a significant investment of around 3.6 billion yen ($32.64 million), is one of the largest facilities within the Mitsuboshi Belting Group. NEC Corporation India has been chosen as the implementation partner to set up their IT infrastructure and SAP ERP systems for this new facility.

Commenting on the occasion, Yutaka Inoue, General manager, Smart Manufacturing Business Unit, NEC Corporation India said, “NEC through its Smart Manufacturing unit aims to provide customized solutions that are at the forefront of technology and are designed to cater to the unique requirements of each customer. We are thrilled to have worked with Mitsuboshi Belting India on this ambitious project as their implementation partner for IT infrastructure and SAP Business One ERP system. We believe this will be a significant milestone in enhancing their manufacturing capabilities and operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Mitsuboshi Belting India and contributing to their growth and success in the years to come.”

NEC Corporation India’s suite of smart manufacturing solutions is anticipated to revolutionize Mitsuboshi Belting India’s recently opened facility, converting it into a state-of-the-art facility that enhances the productivity and efficiency of its workforce.

“The successful completion of this project has transformed our facility into a state-of-the-art production hub. The new technology will enable us to streamline our financial operations efficiently and make informed decisions in real-time. We are thrilled to have partnered with NEC Corporation India for the implementation of our IT infrastructure and business application systems at our new facility. This investment is a testament to our commitment towards growth and innovation in India, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our business and employees.” Mr. Takao Yasuo, Managing Director, Mitsuboshi Belting India Pvt. Ltd

NEC successfully completed the installation of the entire data centre infrastructure, which included routers, switches, servers, storage, surveillance system, face recognition access control, parking system with RFID tags and attendance, and visitor management system. Furthermore, NEC also implemented the SAP Business One ERP system, which will enable Mitsuboshi Belting India to streamline financial operations with increased accuracy. The ERP system will provide users with the ability to manage inbound and outbound shipments, item master information, and price lists. The real-time decision-making capabilities of the SAP Business One ERP system will help drive profitable growth for the company.