NETGEAR Orbi RBK752 and RBK753Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems Deliver Gigabit Wi-Fi Everywhere in the Home

Our homes are getting smarter and increasingly filled with internet-connected devices, eventually leading to higher bandwidth. To overcome the same, NETGEAR, a leading provider of networking products, has been constantly expanding its range of Wi-Fi devices with upgraded versions. Equipped with the latest generation of Wi-Fi technology, these powerful mesh systems are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time.

The two Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems Orbi RBK752 and RBK753 make the ideal upgrade for consumers who wish to get the benefits of both the Wi-Fi performance and coverage of a Tri-band mesh with the capacity to handle multiple devices for their home but at a more attractive price point. Tri-band mesh Wi-Fi provides a network of wireless routers and satellites with a dedicated data connection from router to satellite to ensure the best performance and reach through the entire home. The Orbi Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi system is available now as a two pack, router and satellite system (RBK752), and a three pack, router with two satellites (RBK753).

With the latest generation Wi-Fi 6 technology, these powerful mesh Wi-Fi systems are designed to keep all connections strong, in every room, all the time. The upgraded Wi-Fi will provide households with the bandwidth to address the demands of today’s automated smart home even when running multiple 4K/8K UHD streaming and online gaming. In an environment where streaming of ultra-high definition video to multiple screens puts greater demands on home networks, the new Orbi Wi-Fi 6 mesh systems (RBK752/753) provide the same great coverage. These systems are designed for families with slightly fewer devices, enabling the capability to support upwards of 40 devices on a network simultaneously without interruption from online exercise classes, online gaming, live video meetings, to streaming of on-demand online video, all these activities may now take place simultaneously without interruption with an Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh network.

Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems are also designed to deliver on the gigabit internet speeds promised by service providers, with the RBK752/753 supporting internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit. The 3 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports on the router and 2 on the satellite allow for the connection of more wired devices, which makes it ideal for home offices or home entertainment systems. Both Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems leverage the dedicated Wi-Fi 6 backhaul that NETGEAR pioneered with the original Orbi, which provides a dedicated quad stream 5Ghz channel for data exchange between the router and satellite thus reducing congestion and allowing all devices on the network to run faster.

Simple setup and Wi-Fi management are all made possible by way of the Orbi app. Create a guest network, view the connected devices, and perform speed tests right from the free app for iOS and Android. To safeguard the home network in this time of heightened online activity, NETGEAR Armor™ powered by Bitdefender on Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Systems is the ideal solution with an award-winning cyber security designed to protect all internet-connected devices within a home from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft and hacking, whether at home or on the go. NETGEAR Armor is complimentary for a 30-day trial period. After the trial period, a yearly subscription is required in order to continue to protect all your connected devices.

Pricing and Availability:

The NETGEAR Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems RBK752 and RBK753 are available through NETGEAR authorised stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com and other online and offline stores at a price point of at INR 33,599 and 48,799 respectively.