Wi-Fi 7 Bringing High-Speed, Low Latency Access to Your Doorstep: Says NETGEAR

According to news reports, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering the delicensing of the lower band of the 6GHz spectrum for the use of Wi-Fi connectivity. This is a significant move that will allow individuals to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 routers—which will soon be available in India—and experience ultra-high-quality content at speeds that are 5 times faster than what’s possible with the current Wi-Fi 6E-compatible routers.

One may question the need for a newer wireless standard, but the fact remains that in the ever-evolving landscape of technology, connectivity continues to be the lifeblood that fuels innovation, productivity, and seamless communication. The demand for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity continues to increase as high-quality content and cloud-based, data-heavy workloads multiply. Wi-Fi 7 (also known as IEEE 802.11be) is the latest wireless technology—that functions over 2.5GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands—poised to revolutionise the way we access the web and interact with other devices on the network. Its groundbreaking features and capabilities bring a host of benefits that address the needs of a highly interconnected world.

“This is a revolutionary technology and has a competitive edge over the existing technologies like Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6. The latest Wi-Fi 7 technology represents a significant leap forward in wireless technology, addressing the pressing needs of our hyper-connected world. Blazing speed, enhanced efficiency, low latency, and advanced security features unlock new possibilities and redefine the way we experience connectivity.” says, Marthesh Nagendra, Sales Director, India MEA South-East Asia Region, NETGEAR.

“NETGEAR as a frontline networking innovator has been helping businesses worldwide where Wi-Fi 7 has already become a norm. Riding upon our robust channel network and pervasive business footprint in South Asia, NETGEAR is well poised to bring in and introduce this groundbreaking technology in the India market,” adds Nagendra.

Here are some of the added benefits that Wi-Fi 7 brings to its users:

At 46 Gbps, Wi-Fi 7 can deliver wireless data transfer speeds that are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6E routers. This is a substantial improvement over the previous generations and is crucial for meeting the growing demands of bandwidth-hungry applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and high-definition video streaming.

The bandwidth channels have been doubled to 320MHz to ensure high speeds and room for more device connections. This level of spectral efficiency coupled with advanced modulation techniques employed by the Wi-Fi 7 standard results in better spectrum utilisation and reduction of network congestion in crowded environments such as smart homes, offices and public spaces.

Latency, another critical aspect that makes or breaks user experience, is another issue addressed by Wi-Fi 7. With latency reduced to a minimum, applications—like online games, video conferencing and streaming—can provide a more seamless and immersive experience to users.

Multi-link operation is an exciting innovation in which Wi-Fi 7 utilises both 5GHz and 6GHz bands to simultaneously send and receive data, effectively increasing throughput and intelligently switching to a functioning band to maintain connectivity.

