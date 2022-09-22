Nutanix unveils partner program updates and incentives

Nutanix announced the next era of Elevate, a global partner program designed to re-define the partner engagement journey. Nutanix has evolved the Elevate program focus to provide a better experience for the entire partner ecosystem and customers throughout the customer lifecycle, while staying true to the program’s unified framework. This includes an expanded benefits package to build a partner profit continuum.

“The IT industry is at an inflection point in how customers want to procure and consume technology,” said Christian Alvarez, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Nutanix. “With our updates to the Elevate program, we’ve addressed many of our partners’ needs to engage with customers through their lifecycle – not just selling the technology, but enabling them to adopt, perform, expand and ultimately renew. Elevate now supports and rewards partners along this entire journey through purpose-built benefits and incentives.”

”Customer centricity is a key agenda for Nutanix – so we have restructured our Elevate program in a way that meets our partners’ need for customer engagement. The program’s inentive framework is expanded to reward our partners in every stage of the customer lifecycle, and we have also incentivized autonomous sales cycles. This will encourage partners to maintain commitment with customers even after sales,” said Harsh Vaishnav, Head of Channels India and SAARC

In the past year, Nutanix has re-architected its go-to-market strategy, programs, and tools to provide partners more control, insights, and efficiency over sales cycles. New updates to the Elevate Partner Program include:

Enhanced and expanded incentives framework to reward partner ecosystem throughout the customer lifecycle For the first time in Elevate’s history, Nutanix has extended program incentives to include not only partner organizations, but individual sellers and systems engineers to ignite new customer acquisition growth. The New Business Individual Incentive will reward individual sellers and systems engineers at eligible resellers and services providers each time they sell Nutanix into net-new accounts. In the coming months, Nutanix will begin to roll out a pilot program for an Elevate Program incentive designed to reward select partners for the delivery of consistent, on-time renewal rates with their Nutanix customers.

New incentive for partners that lead sales cycles autonomously Nutanix launched a Channel Led Selling Rebate Incentive for Elevate, built to reward resellers who drive deals through the entire sales cycle autonomously. Nutanix is enabling partners to realize this selling motion through new tool sets like the recently revamped Sizer 6.0 capacity planning tool and enhancements to Nutanix’s Performance + Deal Registration program.

A continued focus on building partner competencies through education and certifications The Elevate program requirements introduced a new Sizing Associate accreditation requirement for all levels, designed to enable partners to speed up sales cycles through rapid capacity planning, quoting and order fulfillment using Nutanix Sizer.

