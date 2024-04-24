o9 digitally transforms Iveco Group’s integrated business planning processes

o9 announced its recent selection by Iveco Group to digitally transform its S&OP, supply and demand planning, integrated business planning and supplier collaboration capabilities on a global scale through the implementation of the o9 Digital Brain platform.

Iveco Group, a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, is launching a strategic digital transformation initiative in all divisions to achieve end-to-end visibility across its supply chain. The objective is to improve the manufacturer’s decision-making abilities by breaking down internal silos, as well as involving external partners in the planning process. The o9 platform will support Iveco Group’s journey by providing a seamless, cross-functional, integrated business planning process on a single platform. Leveraging o9 will enable Iveco Group to assess future supply chain risks, foster two-way collaboration with suppliers, and refine production planning, thereby enhancing delivery performance, optimising inventory management, and boosting production throughput. By gaining end-to-end supply chain planning capabilities, Iveco Group will be able to improve business decision-making and ultimately deliver greater value for its customers.

“Through the digital transformation of our business processes with o9, we aim to optimise our operations and gain comprehensive, end-to-end insights across the supply chain, empowering us to navigate complexities with more insights and agility while simultaneously improving collaboration with our suppliers,” said Angela Qu, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Iveco Group. “We look forward to partnering with o9 on this strategic initiative designed not just to meet but exceed customer expectations, as well as unlock untapped opportunities within our organisation.”

Chakri Gottemukkala, Co-founder and CEO of o9, said, “We are thrilled to have been selected by a leading player such as Iveco Group to support the planning and execution of its strategic, differentiated vision for integrated business planning. With o9, Iveco Group will experience a step change in the way its planning teams work, resulting in more reliable plans, faster two-way collaboration with suppliers, and freeing up time and resources for better decision-making. We are confident o9’s cutting-edge AI-powered platform will enable Iveco Group to achieve new efficiency, resilience, and agility levels, empowering it to navigate today’s volatile world with more insights and clarity.”