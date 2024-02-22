Oracle hosted an exclusive briefing in Mumbai to discuss its partner strategy. Oracle was joined by long-term Oracle Partner Network (OPN) members, PwC and Path Infotech.

Oracle’s unwavering commitment to innovation is powering the next generation solutions for customers around the world. Together with our partners, we are delivering end-to-end solutions customers need to support their business growth and success.

Oracle’s partners choose how to engage with Oracle based on their business strategies, while OPN provides the framework for engagement. Whether building products with Oracle’s technology, hosting applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, integrating with Oracle applications, or providing consulting, implementation or ongoing managed services, OPN helps streamlines a partner’s journey with Oracle.

Oracle’s Global Approach to Partners

· Traditional Systems Integrators: We are rebuilding our partner program, working with partners that offer expertise in specific technologies, industries, and geographies to meet the unique needs of our customers. We invest in growing their expertise through robust training, and we collaborate closely to drive successful implementations that ensure our customers achieve their goals.

· Business Solution Providers: Partnering with leaders in other industries is often the best way to provide specific solutions to our customers’ biggest business challenges. For example, with NVIDIA, we’re extending AI in Oracle’s enterprise applications, and also building software development environments that address the computing demands for AI applications in areas like autonomous vehicles, healthcare and robotics.

· Customers: We partner with our customers, with Oracle Alloy, which allows organisations to become cloud providers and offer cloud services built on OCI to their own customers. This helps meet specific regional or industry regulations.

Oracle JAPAC Partner Eco-System Facts & Figures

· With Oracle Cloud, our partners have unparalleled access to Oracle’s install base enterprise customers, compared to any other hyper-scaler in the industry.

· Oracle now works with partners on 70 percent of our cloud application customer engagements in Asia Pacific and more than 70 percent of our OCI engagements in the region.

· To enable our partners to acquire and stay up to date on the latest Oracle Cloud skills, we offer them both free and funded certifications. In fact, more than half of our cloud certifications globally are in Asia Pacific.

o In FY23H1, India’s OCI certification increased by over 130 percent.

o Apps certification also increased by 26 percent.

India’s Partner focus

⦁ Oracle has 600 partners in India, and they contribute majorly to our business growth.

⦁ Our partner strategy helps accelerate digitalisation for over 20,000 customers in India in the private and public sectors.

⦁ With OPN program, partners can create competencies and expertise across the Oracle suite of products and become the partner of choice for our customers.

⦁ Our industry partnerships such as partnerships with Nvidia, VMWare or Microsoft give our customers the best choice.

Partner examples

· [Customer announcement at OCWT Mumbai] Max Life Insurance Company (Max Life) with partner Infolob: Max Life, India’s largest non-bank, private life insurance company, has moved all of its mission-critical database workloads to Oracle Exadata Database Service running on the Exadata platform in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). In addition, Max Life migrated its core systems to OCI, including customer service, claims management, marketing and policy issuance, resulting in a performance improvement of more than 70 percent and a reduction in IT costs of more than 15 percent. Furthermore, Max Life’s business service uptime has increased to 99.99 percent, thereby improving business agility and customer experience.

· myTVS with partner PwC: Together with Oracle and PwC, myTVS, India’s largest automotive aftermarket digital platforms has integrated its finance and supply chain processes with Oracle Cloud ERP, Oracle Cloud EPM, Oracle Cloud SCM. myTVS can now enjoy enhanced business insights and improve its decision-making process.

· Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) with Path Infotech: CGTMSE has experienced several benefits by moving to OCI which have supported their customers. Over the years, they have managed to disburse a total of $52 billion in loans, resulting in an 87% increase in their top-line revenue. Path Info Tech is a leading technology solutions providers offering foundational, sustenance, and digital transformation services across multiple technologies to global businesses. The company has elected for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Cloud Services.

Partner Quotes:

“Customers across Asia Pacific are modernising their IT infrastructure and applications at a fast pace to deliver enhanced customer satisfaction. Oracle with its innovative cloud solutions, industry knowledge and a strong partner ecosystem, is best placed to enable them in their digital transformation journeys. Backed by an experienced partner network, we offer our customers a wide range of cloud solutions that will accelerate innovation, develop and deepen their capabilities and expand reach to achieve desired business outcomes,” said Lalit Malik, group vice president, Alliances & Channels, Oracle Asia Pacific.

Hirak Kayal, Partner Technology Consulting, PwC, said, “The embedded industry best practices and seamless integration capabilities of Oracle solutions, coupled with PwC’s expertise in industry domain and technical capabilities, has empowered us to make smarter decisions and achieve our business objectives with greater efficiency. This collaboration has truly been instrumental in driving our success.”

Pankaj Ratra, Co-Founder & Director, Business Development, Path Infotech, said, “Our partnership with Oracle has been instrumental in driving innovation for our customers in India and other regions. We at Path are continually leveraging our deep skills and decades of experience around Oracle’s technology innovations to help our joint customers drive their digital transformation at speed. Some examples of this include Lakehouse, OCI, Fusion Apps., APEX and many more over the years.”