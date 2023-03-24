Oracle Releases Java 20

Oracle has announced the availability of Java 20, the latest version of the world’s number one programming language and development platform. Java 20 (Oracle JDK 20) delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security improvements, including platform enhancements that will help developers improve productivity and drive innovation and growth across their organizations. Oracle is showcasing the latest capabilities in Java 20 during the Java Developer Day that takes place today at the Oracle DevLive Level Up event, which runs March 20-23 at Redwood Shores, CA and online.

“At Oracle, we have always believed in building a collaborative relationship with the developer community and ensuring overall innovation for organizations. The latest announcement of Java 20 is a testimony of the very same commitment as we continue to fulfill our promise of utmost performance. Since its launch many decades ago, Java has proved to be a critical enabler of growth across many organisations globally and especially in India, the reliance on Java is evident. As the country steadily moves towards increased technology acceptance, there is a need for holistic, secure and stable offerings. Therefore, with this announcement, we aim to fulfil all of these rising requirements of many enterprises within the country and across the globe.” said Prasad Subramanian, Senior Software Development Director, Oracle India

“For more than 25 years, Java has empowered developers to design and build the next generation of robust, scalable, and secure applications,” said Georges Saab, senior vice president of development, Java Platform and chair, OpenJDK Governing Board, Oracle. “The innovative new enhancements in Java 20 reflect the vision and invaluable efforts the global Java community has contributed throughout Java’s existence. With the support provided by Oracle’s ongoing Java technology leadership and community stewardship, Java has never been more relevant as a contemporary language and platform that helps developers improve productivity.”

The latest Java Development Kit (JDK) provides updates and improvements with seven JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs). The majority of the updates are follow-up features improving on functionality introduced in earlier releases.

JDK 20 delivers language improvements from OpenJDK project Amber (Record Patterns and Pattern Matching for Switch); enhancements from OpenJDK Project Panama to interconnect Java Virtual Machine (JVM) and native code (Foreign Function & Memory API and Vector API); and features related to Project Loom (Scoped Values, Virtual Threads, and Structured Concurrency), which will dramatically streamline the process of writing, maintaining, and observing high-throughput, concurrent applications.

“Organizations today face increasing pressure to use their resources as wisely and efficiently as possible, which requires developers to seek tools that streamline application development while helping ensure their organizations achieve their IT security and compliance goals,” said Jay Lyman, senior research analyst, S&P Global Market Intelligence. “Digital transformation leaders say they’re more focused on improving time to market and the agility[1] that can be gained with better tools that can accelerate their organization’s application development initiatives.”

Oracle delivers new Java feature releases every six months via a predictable release schedule. This cadence provides a steady stream of innovations, while delivering continuous improvements to the platform’s performance, stability, and security that help increase Java’s pervasiveness across organizations and industries of all sizes.