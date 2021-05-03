Palo Alto Networks expands Prisma Cloud to secure unprotected cloud workloads

Read Article

Palo Alto Networks is delivering innovations to Prisma Cloud to help organisations ensure no workload is left unprotected. The new capabilities also increase automation and detection, simplify compliance checks, and deepen visibility into malware threats for containers and hosts. Additionally, Palo Alto Networks is unveiling the cloud native attack dashboard that extends the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

“Organisations currently have large amounts of unprotected workloads and no efficient or unified way to secure them. Often, they are managing multiple, single-purpose security solutions to protect these workload stacks, which can create operational burdens and security gaps,” said Varun Badhwar, Senior Vice President, Product, Prisma Cloud, Palo Alto Networks.

“Today’s enterprises are running their cloud native applications on a wide variety of form factors, including a combination of cloud VMs, containers, kubernetes, and serverless architectures that all need to be secured,” says ESG Vice President and Group Director, Cybersecurity, Doug Cahill.

