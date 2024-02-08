Progress enables developers to accelerate application modernisation with latest release of OpenEdge

Progress announced the latest release of Progress® OpenEdge®, the flagship application development platform used by over 100,000 customers across the globe to simplify the delivery of mission-critical business applications. By leveraging the new features and enhancements of OpenEdge 12.8, organisations can optimise their development processes, improve database performance, enhance application security, and stay current with the evolving technology landscape.

“For decades, Progress has provided the technology businesses need to not only run effectively, but to thrive as markets evolve and end-user needs change,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress. “Whether you’re an ABL developer seeking enhanced productivity tools, a database administrator aiming to streamline management tasks or a security-conscious professional striving to protect critical assets, OpenEdge 12.8 enables you to develop, deploy and manage business applications that are more secure, scalable and agile.”

Developer Productivity

OpenEdge 12.8 enhances developer productivity by equipping ABL (Advanced Business Language) developers with tools and features to streamline their workflows, including:

OpenEdge 12.8 integrates OpenTelemetry, a powerful observability framework, with instrumentation to provide operational metrics and trace information. Metrics assist in managing your OpenEdge applications, while traces provide developers with deep insights into application performance to identify code bottlenecks and optimise application performance. Faster turn-around on builds: With incremental build support, developers can change their codebase and quickly rebuild only the affected parts. This significantly reduces build times, enabling faster iterations and accelerated development cycles.

Integration and Management

OpenEdge 12.8 delivers advancements in application integration and environment management through improved monitoring and administration capabilities.

Real-time messaging and streaming with Apache Kafka: Integration with Kafka enables businesses to use it to enhance their applications with event streaming and data integration for real-time data feeds.

A state-of-the-art, cloud-ready tool and APIs that simplify managing OpenEdge applications. OECC provides centralised monitoring, administration, and diagnostics, integrating popular Application Performance Management (APM) tools that are likely already in your environment. Database online maintenance: This release includes various database improvements that enable more administrative tasks to be performed online, eliminating the need for downtime for offline maintenance operations. It also offers a variety of performance improvements, especially in the areas of database scan/repair and backup/restore.

Application and Data Protections

OpenEdge 12.8 introduces several features to reinforce application security and help safeguard critical data.