Protegent Tashu Scheme Modernises Activation Process with Dealer Code Integration

Protegent, a global leader in cybersecurity with 29 years of industry expertise, has unveiled a groundbreaking enhancement to its Tashu Scheme that streamlines the activation process through the integration of a unique Dealer Code system.

TASHU (Trust Association to Shine High with Unistal) is Unistal’s specialised web and app-based portal tailored for dealers involved in selling Protegent in the Anti-Virus industry. The portal is a way to express gratitude towards their dealers by providing them with fantastic offers through Tashu. By activating or successfully installing Protegent products on clients’ machines, dealers earn reward points that are redeemed for enticing offers and cash rewards.

The Dealer Code system has revolutionised the process by replacing manual entries with seamless automation on Tashu. By entering their Dealer Code, dealers can effortlessly fetch data without any manual intervention, saving time and effort while minimising error risk.

When a dealer enters their dealer code on the Product Registration page, the information seamlessly updates within the Tashu Scheme, generating automatic product updates. This not only allows the dealer to earn from the current registration but also notifies them when their customer’s license is about to expire. This proactive alert enables the dealer to renew the license promptly, ensuring a continuous stream of earnings.

This innovative system has helped simplify the process by bringing additional benefits. Now, being updated about payments and gift distributions has become seamless. Dealers can view their earned, redeemed, and remaining points on their dashboard.

Mr. Alok Gupta, Managing Director of Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd. (Protegent’s parent company), stated on this significant development, “We are thrilled to introduce the Dealer Code integration to our Tashu Scheme, aligning with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, user-friendly solutions. This enhancement not only streamlines the activation process but also adds an extra layer of convenience for our valuable dealers.”

Protegent is the world’s only antivirus with data recovery software that comes in 3 main product ranges – Antivirus Software, Total Security Software, and Complete Security Software. With a global presence in 125+ countries, Protegent boasts more than 17 million satisfied customers and unmatched benefits such as the fastest scanning, cloud protection, quick installation, and ransomware protection. Protegent stands out as a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that prioritises user experience and security.

This Dealer Code integration is yet another stride in Protegent’s mission to make cybersecurity accessible and efficient for all.