Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT) Announces Strategic Acquisition of Dhyey Consulting

Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT) marks a significant milestone with the strategic acquisition of Dhyey Consulting, a distinguished provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions based in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This acquisition represents a pivotal advancement in DEV IT’s mission to offer comprehensive and innovative ERP and CRM solutions. Dhyey Consulting, renowned for its expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, brings a proven track record with over 300 successful implementations, especially in critical sectors like retail and manufacturing. Their deep industry expertise and status as a premier Microsoft Gold partner significantly boost DEV IT’s existing portfolio of Enterprise Applications around the Microsoft D365 platform.

The integration of Dhyey Consulting fortifies DEV IT’s position as a leading systems integrator of Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding our ability to cater to diverse and complex client needs on a global scale. This move is perfectly timed with Forrester’s forecast of Microsoft business applications services scaling to $10.3 billion by 2025, indicating a thriving market with opportunities. This merger combines Dhyey Consulting’s flexible, personalised approach to ERP and CRM solutions and DEV IT’s global reach and scale, offering unparalleled services to markets in North America, Europe, India, and beyond.

As businesses today navigate a rapidly changing environment, this acquisition is a strategic response to the growing need for agile, cloud-based business solutions. It ensures our clients can adapt to new challenges, optimise costs, and explore innovative revenue streams. As we embark on this new chapter, we at DEV IT are excited about the enhanced capabilities and opportunities this partnership presents. We remain dedicated to our clients, employees, investors, and shareholders, ensuring that this transition amplifies the value and service excellence they expect from us.