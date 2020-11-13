Qlik expands strategic partnership With Databricks With New SQL Analytics Integration

Read Article

Qlik has announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Databricks through Qlik’s integration with the newly launched SQL Analytics capability. The integration is part of an expanded partnership that already includes integration with Qlik’s data integration platform. Databricks customers can now leverage the full capabilities of Qlik’s end-to-end data integration and analytics platform with Databricks’ Lakehouse architecture to increase the use and value of all the data residing in their data lake.

“Databricks’ strategic partnership with Qlik helps customers maximize the value of data by delivering analytics and ML with a modern data platform,” said Michael Hoff, SVP of Business Development and Partners at Databricks. “With SQL Analytics, data analysts can easily deploy Qlik’s complete data integration and analytics portfolio alongside Databricks’ Lakehouse architecture for an optimized BI experience on their entire data lake.”

With the integration with SQL Analytics, Qlik uniquely provides customers the ability to both optimize the data ingestion process feeding data into Lakehouse, as well as leverage Qlik Sense’s modern approach to analytics to create value through insights from data in Databricks. The new integration also enables Qlik Sense® to deliver a powerful and improved customer experience for SQL users with optimized data access through a familiar interface in Databricks. Together, Qlik and Databricks can now deliver a fully automated data lake pipeline, with governed, trusted and near-real time data that is optimized for analytics.

“Increasingly, we’re seeing customers looking for joint solutions that can impact the entire data and analytics lifecycle,” said Itamar Ankorion, SVP Tech Alliances at Qlik. “At any point along the chain – from access to ingestion, to transformation and insight discovery that triggers action at the point of decision – customers can confidently combine Qlik’s end-to-end data integration and analytics solutions with Databricks to drive more value from their data.”

To explore how to build highly scalable and reliable pipelines for analytics that deliver deeper insight into Apache Spark and Azure Databricks, including the latest updates with Delta Lake, join Qlik and Databricks for an upcoming virtual workshop on December 8. Attendees will learn how unified data analytics can bring data science, business analytics and engineering together to accelerate data and ML efforts.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]