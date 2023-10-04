Quest Global launches Telecom vertical; Appoints Sanjay Krishnaa as Business Head

Quest Global, one of the world’s leading engineering services firms, announced its expansion of services into the Telecom sector. This is a significant milestone in Quest Global’s journey of innovation and growth. In today’s ever-evolving technological landscape, Quest Global recognises the importance of adapting and diversifying its expertise. This strategic move into the Telecom sector positions the company to better serve current and future customers who are navigating the transformative challenges of 5G technology, IoT, Big Data, Network Security, SDN/NFV, and Cloud Computing.

The Telecom industry is currently over $2.8 trillion and expected to hit $3.4 trillion by 2025, a compound annual growth rate of 6.2%. Easy accessibility to internet services is propelling the growth of the telecommunications market, making it a perfect next endeavor for Quest Global. To lead this new initiative, the company has appointed Mr. Sanjay Krishnaa as the Business Head for Telecom vertical.

Commenting on the new appointment, Ajit Prabhu, Chairman and CEO of Quest Global, said, “We are glad to have Mr. Sanjay Krishnaa on board as the Business Head of Quest Global’s new Telecom vertical. With his wealth of experience and innovative thinking, he’ll help accelerate our growth in this sector, while bringing cutting-edge solutions to help solve the toughest engineering challenges for our customers.”

Upon his appointment, Mr. Sanjay Krishnaa, Business Head for the Global Telecom vertical, said, “As we expand our horizons and introduce the Telecom vertical at Quest Global, we’re taking a significant stride in our commitment to innovation and growth. We are on a mission to chart new territories and leave a trail of innovation in the Telecom sector. We aim to create a future where connectivity knows no bounds, and I am excited to participate in this remarkable journey.”

Sanjay Krishnaa is a result-oriented global strategic business and technology leader with over 20 years of experience consulting, advising, building, and scaling businesses from the ground up across diverse industries. He will spearhead the development and growth of a sustainable and strong business within the Telecom sector for Quest Global. His primary focus will be driving growth by assembling high-performing, diverse teams and developing innovative services and solutions to support the telecom industry. Mr. Krishnaa will actively engage in large-scale sales campaigns, facilitate new business development initiatives, and contribute to the overall industry strategy.

Previously, Sanjay led the telecommunication business globally for Cyient as Sr. Vice President & BU Head, and he successfully built the APAC business across diverse verticals from the ground up as the President of APAC. Most recently, he served as a Senior Strategic Advisor at Cyient, providing strategic advice and direction in defining growth transformation strategies for underperforming businesses and markets. His expertise extends to team leadership, international business operations and P&L management, talent acquisition and development, M&A integration, and change management positioning.