RackNap unveils new integrations with Virtuozzo cloud automation. 

RackNap, the leading cloud service delivery, and business automation platform, announced the release of new feature updates, integrations, and other enhanced capabilities. As part of this release, RackNap is now integrated with Virtuozzo – the leading cloud platform for CSPs, MSPs, and other hosts.

The new integration update makes it easier for service providers to manage their customers’ servers and applications. The integration with Virtuozzo allows service providers to build, scale, and sell successful cloud services and high-performance hosting to end customers or partners with ease. Virtuozzo is a comprehensive cloud solution for service providers, managed service providers, and hosting companies. It allows them to offer high-demand, profitable services such as Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Everything as a Service (XaaS).

Other important features in the latest update include RackNap’s integration with WHMCS and Dynamics 365. With this release, some new feature enhancements were also added like Microsoft Dual Mode attestation for indirect partners and profitability and reports enhancements.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers the powerful combination of leading technology solutions via integrations to enable end-to-end automation. We hope the new features will allow service providers to be able to manage their business with more ease and efficiency. We will continue introducing new integrations in the upcoming months to further improve the offering and RackNap’s automation capabilities.” – Sabarinathan Sampath, SVP, RackNap.

The new release has also improved the security posture of RackNap with the introduction of advanced security features like two-factor authentication and email and mobile number validation for customers.