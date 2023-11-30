Radware Report Finds the Downtime Cost of an Application DDoS Attack Averages $6,130 Per Minute

Radware, a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, released its new report, Application Security in a Multi-Cloud World 2023. The survey, which was conducted with Osterman Research, reveals the escalation of threats against web applications and increased security concerns about hybrid cloud infrastructures and API usage. At the same time, organisations struggle with low levels of security preparedness.

KEY FINDINGS Frequency of Application Attacks Rise

The report reveals a surge in the frequency of bot, application, API, and DDoS attacks against applications over the past 12 months. During the past year, application attacks have become the most frequently occurring attack on a daily basis, jumping from 4% in 2022 to 23% in 2023.

Almost half of organisations (46%) experience web application attacks daily or weekly.

Nearly one third (31%) of organisations face DDoS attacks weekly.

Downtime due to a successful application DDoS attack costs organisations an average of $6,130 per minute.

Lack of Confidence Plagues Increased API Usage

While the use of internally developed and third-party APIs may be inextricably tied to core business processes, outcomes, and thus measures of business success, they are also a cause for anxiety for most organisations.

More than 87% of organisations report they are developing and using more APIs as an essential element of their modern application strategy. Yet, nearly three out of four respondents (74%) lack confidence that their internally developed APIs are protected against security threats that lead to unauthorised data access, exposure of application logic, and data breaches.