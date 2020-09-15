RAH Infotech Partners with Trustifi to Offer Secure Email Technology in India

Read Article

RAH Infotech and Trustifi join forces to introduce the power of email security to India. This will allow organizations to secure their data from email-borne cybercrimes using Trustifi’s cutting edge technology.

RAH Infotech chose Trustifi because of the platform’s enhanced security features with the most intuitive user interface on the market. By customizing email security preferences using Trustifi’s data loss prevention (DLP) policies, clients can ensure compliance with internal, industry and federal regulations such as HIPPA, PCI, GDPR.

RAH Infotech is a leading technology distributor of information management solutions in India. The partnership brings Trustifi security solutions to RAH Infotech customers, which include global Fortune 500 companies and fast-growth start-ups.

“India is a fast-growing market,” said Zack Schwartz, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Trustifi. “To leverage this growth, we decided to partner with RAH Infotech who comes with many years of technology experience and professionalism and that is what makes this partnership so exciting. The World Economic Forum predicts it will be a second ‘Silicon Valley,’ and we are seeing exponential growth in the tech sector there. India is now the second most connected nation in the world. Its 560 million internet users put India just behind China.”

“Along with connectivity comes vulnerability to cyber criminals,” said Ashis Guha, CEO, RAH Infotech. “As a top-tier technology enabler, security is mission critical in all of our solutions. The Trustifi partnership strengthens our ability to protect clients from complex and growing threats.”

The Trustifi and RAH Infotech partnership adds dynamic, integrated, and streamlined email security in a threat landscape that is constantly evolving.





