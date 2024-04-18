Redfox Security expands reach into Indian market, poised to lead cybersecurity industry

Redfox Security recently announced its strategic focus and expansion into the Indian market. With a strong foundation in North America, Canada, Europe, and other international markets, Redfox Security, under the leadership of visionary Karan Patel, is poised to revolutionise India’s cybersecurity landscape, bringing advanced solutions and potential economic growth.

Redfox sets itself apart with its proactive approach to penetration testing and innovative training solutions. The company’s state-of-the-art online academy, immersive virtual training programs, and dynamic conferences are not just reshaping the industry standards but also sparking curiosity and interest in the next generation of cybersecurity experts.

Speaking about this, Karan Patel, Founder of Redfox Security, said, “It is a very opportune time for us to establish a significant presence in India, as we are an Indian-based brand. The country is ready for a new era of cybersecurity expertise. As threats evolve, there is a pressing need for industry leaders to step forward and empower organisations with cutting-edge solutions. This is where Redfox is committed to filling this gap and providing unmatched services to safeguard businesses across India.”

Redfox specialises in penetration testing for small and medium-sized businesses and larger enterprises. It focuses on a client-centric approach and deep expertise. By employing a manual, research-intensive methodology, the company ensures accurate and reliable results, minimising false positives and maximising effectiveness.

As Redfox Security expands its consulting business into India, it aims to target key sectors, including government, banking, healthcare, and hospitality. Redfox Security is well-equipped to meet its clients ‘ diverse needs with a wide range of training services, including on-site events, pre-recorded content, and virtual sessions.

At the helm of Redfox are co-founders Alka Patel, Dinesh Patel, and Urvashi Patel, supported by a skilled team of 11-50 employees across various departments. With a global reach and approximately 200 engagements conducted annually, the company is poised to become an industry leader.

Looking ahead, Redfox Security is focused on developing cybersecurity skills, expanding training initiatives worldwide, attracting investors, and ultimately becoming a listed company. In India, they are gearing up to focus on the health, pharma, banking, and e-commerce segments. With a commitment to securing the digital frontier, Redfox is ready to instil confidence in potential clients and investors.