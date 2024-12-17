Redington partners with OpenGear to bring cutting-edge out-of-band management solutions to India

Redington Limited, has announced a strategic agreement with Opengear. This partnership brings together Redington’s extensive distribution network and OpenGear’s innovative solutions to provide Indian businesses with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive services. The collaboration will cater to the growing demand for agile networking solutions, driven by digital transformation and remote work trends.

According to a report, the enterprise networking market is expected to reach USD 298.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is driven by the need for wireless capacity expansions and network upgrades, propelling demand for efficient communication across devices, locations, and cloud services. Out-of-Band technology has emerged as a crucial solution in this area. Already well-established in markets like the USA and Europe, this technology is gaining significant traction in Latin America. It empowers businesses to proactively identify and rectify issues in critical network equipment, whether located in data centers or remote sites.

OpenGear spokesperson, said, “Similar to its success in the USA and Europe, Out-of-Band technology is rapidly gaining traction in the Indian market. OpenGear’s solution provides remote access to IT devices via 4G and centralised management software, making it an essential solution for our customers. Through this partnership, we are well-positioned to cater to the growing demand for agile networking solutions in India. This addition to our portfolio marks another milestone in Redington’s ability to drive the widespread adoption of innovative solutions throughout the region.”

R Venkatesh, President – Technology Solutions Group, Redington Ltd. said, “Partnering with Opengear represents a significant advancement in our mission to deliver state-of-the-art technology solutions. This strategic partnership enables us to integrate Opengear’s innovative Out-of-Band management solutions into our extensive distribution network, helping businesses minimise network disruptions and ensure business continuity. By addressing the burgeoning demand for agile networking solutions in the Indian market, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and supporting digital transformation”

As businesses increasingly rely on agile and robust networking capabilities, it will provide them the tools needed to maintain seamless and efficient operations. We are dedicated to supporting digital transformation and are confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance the value we offer to our customers.”

A recent survey conducted by Opengear with CIOs and network engineers worldwide revealed that 91% of organisations experience periods of network downtime at least once a quarter, with US companies incurring an average loss of $4,344 for every minute of downtime. This partnership will enable Redington to offer OpenGear’s innovative solutions to its extensive customer base, comprising leading companies across various sectors. OpenGear’s solutions will help minimise and prevent network disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted business operations.